Back in December of 2021 local historian Matt Brody gave a presentation at the Watertown Senior and Activity Center about the history of newspapers in our community. It was filled with some solid information on the many publications that called Watertown home in the over 175 years of local history.
I’ve been wanting to touch base with a little copy from that talk and his compilation of local newspaper history, but other topics often got in the way.
So, today I’ll spend a little space on the local newspaper topic. The Dodge-Jefferson County Genealogical Society has copies of his original talk and also reported on it in the society newsletter so the information is available to the public.
Knowing when the various newspapers were published throughout Watertown’s history is a valuable piece of information for people working on genealogy, looking for an obituary account or some other important event in Watertown’s history.
Matt made the case that there were three major newspaper lineages over the years. His talk offered much more information than can be included here but I’ll try to pick a few points.
The first newspaper and first line to be published was the Watertown Chronicle. The first edition came off the press in 1847 and through various mergers, sales, etc., the Watertown Daily Times became part of that line. The Daily Times first issue was published on Nov. 23, 1895 and while there have been many changes at the Times over the years, today it’s the only surviving newspaper in Watertown and it continues as a daily. The most recent change took place at the end of 2018 when the Clifford family sold the business to Adams Publishing Group which is based in Minneapolis.
Over the years other newspapers published from this line included the Watertown Republican, Watertown Leader and Watertown News.
The second line of newspapers was started with the Watertown Democrat in 1854 under the editorship of Daniel Ballou. The other paper dating back to that era was the Watertown Gazette which was formed in 1879 and the Democrat was later merged into the Gazette which continued publishing until March of 1937.
The third line that Matt covered in his presentation was the Anzeiger, a German language newspaper started in 1853 by David Blumenfeld and John Kopp. Later that year the Weltbuerger was formed and also began publishing in German. Just five years later, in 1858 the two newspapers consolidated under the name of the Welbuerger. The paper continued under different ownerships until 1932 when publication was suspended.
Matt also talked about four local newspaper leaders over the years. They were George Hyer who founded the Rock River Pilot and other publications, Edwin B. Quiner who was active in local politics and edited the Chronicle, Martin Cullaton, a partner in the Watertown Chronicle and founder of the Beaver Dam Citizen, and Ashley Harger who was affiliated with several local and area publications.
He also had high praise for James W. Moore who was deeply involved in the community and was an owner and publisher of the Jefferson Banner, Watertown Democrat, Watertown Republican, Watertown Gazette and others. He was also deeply involved in the community, serving as postmaster for nearly 10 years, member of the library board and the school board and more. Down the road I’ll maybe take a more in-depth look at Moore’s life and contributions to our community.
So, that’s a little thumbnail sketch of Watertown’s newspaper history as compiled by Matt Brody and which is contained in the archives of the Dodge and Jefferson County Genealogical Society.
Watertown has a rich history of journalism and that tradition continues today.
John Hart to speak
John Hart, who for many years was the award-winning photographer for the Watertown Daily Times before moving on to become a staff photographer for the Wisconsin State Journal, will be coming back to our city Tuesday night to speak at the Watertown Public Library. He is schedule to speak at 6 p.m. and will cover his many years with the Daily Times as well as his current work with the State Journal.
John also does a great deal of personal photography work and I’m sure he’ll also talk about some of his work in that area as well.
All in all it should be a good talk and I’m guessing it will include some of his favorite photos which will be on display or shown as part of the talk.
If you have the time, stop by and watch John’s presentation.
