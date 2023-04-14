Going way back in historyOccasionally I use this column to write a brief biographical sketch of people who lived in Watertown at some point in their life and have made significant contributions to our community’s history and yet and probably are not as well known to the average Watertown citizens.
Such is the case today as a write a little bit about William Chappell.
Like many people who came to Watertown, William was born in 1813 in New England, Norwich, Conn. Specifically.
At about the age of 17 he moved to Rochester, New York and worked in the milling and freight forwarding businesses for about 15 years.
By the time he was 32, he decided to move to what was then the Wisconsin territory. That was in 1845, only 9 years after the community was founded by Timothy Johnson. At that time Watertown was not incorporated and known only as a village.
When he came here, William was a merchant but the railroad industry was starting to grow rapidly and he found the potential there was excellent. Thus he became one of the major promoters of the Watertown & Madison Railroad and also became an up and coming politician at the local and state levels. His affiliation with the railroad later became his downfall.
He was appointed assistant state adjutant general and then ran for the state assembly, winning two terms in the 1850s. He ran and was elected as a Democrat. When he left the assembly in 1858, Chappell was succeeded by Peter Rogan.
In between his two terms, in the spring of 1856 he was elected as the third mayor in Watertown history. He followed John W. Cole, who was the city’s second mayor, and after he left the mayor’s office in 1857, he was succeeded by Henry Bertram. Then, in the fall of 1857 he was elected to the Wisconsin Senate.
He was a prominent political leader here, but late in the year the railroad through Watertown failed and he was caught up on what turned out to be a huge mess, to say the least. He was one of some 40 politicians who were caught up in the railroad failure with many local people believed he was bribing other public officials as well as potential witnesses against him to “disappear” so they couldn’t testify.
He came close to being expelled from the State Senate. On May 5, 1858 the upper state house voted 18-9 to expel him but that was two votes short of the necessary 20 votes to get the expulsion legitimate.
He continued to serve in the senate for one more year, despite being publicly censured and a vote by city fathers to request his resignation. He was succeeded in the state senate office by Charles Gill.
He finally left office in January of 1860 and despite the public outrage against him, he decided to remain in Watertown. That had to be a very difficult time for William Chappell, because politics back in that era was a rough and tumble profession. Hmmmm, seems almost like the political situation here in America today.
Ultimately he stayed as a citizen of Watertown until his death in 1872 after a long bout with tuberculosis.
He was another person who gives color to Watertown’s history but not necessarily in the best of light!
Good Friday Memory Last Friday was Good Friday and as I drove through downtown Watertown, I was reminded as to how much things have changed from decades ago. There was lots of activity everywhere.
I remember back in the 1950s when virtually all commercial activities came to a halt a noon, and remained closed until 3 p.m. when businesses returned to their normal schedules. Fridays were huge shopping days back then and the stores were loaded with shoppers, but there was that pause from noon to 3 p.m. to allow all the workers in the retail businesses to have time for the Good Friday afternoon services.
Parents of young children often kept them indoors in that time frame even if they were not heading to an afternoon service.
Gradually retailing changed and with it came the changes to Good Friday observances for many people.
