Celebrating Christmas
By now, all but the greatest of procrastinators should have their Christmas shopping completed, the gifts wrapped and under the tree and the anticipation of this special time is now at its peak.
That’s about where we are with our family this year. Although it was a very busy time, we have things pretty much under control and we’re in the final phase of getting ready to welcome a nice group of relatives for the traditional Christmas dinner.
For as long as I can remember, we celebrated Christmas Eve at the home of my parents and then on Christmas Day we’d gather at mom and dad’s house for a Christmas dinner. Some years ago, as mom and dad got up in years, Mary and I took over the Christmas Day dinner duties and have everyone at our home worked out well.
As our family grows, marriages take place, children are added to the mix and it is long distance travel for many, the dinner kind of ebbs and flows in size.
Last year we had one of our smallest gatherings, one with about a dozen people. This year, because of various circumstances, we’ll have 20 relatives here for the day. With the growing number of youngsters, that should be a bit chaotic but that’s always part of the fun.
It’s always a special day for the family because as all the changes take place and with everyone being pulled in different directions, it’s wonderful to get as many together as possible to celebrate the birth of Christ and also to catch up with some of the people we unfortunately don’t see all that often. It’s just the nature of things as the family grows.
We want the family members to know each other and especially the grandkids to know their great grandmother and their grandparents on both sides of the family. Not all of them can be here. After all, we have family in Texas, Tennessee, Nebraska, South Carolina, Louisiana and other locations.
So, we connect with the relatives as we can and we never expect to have all of them together at one time, especially at Christmas where commercial travel is messy and expensive at best.
So, on Christmas Day it will be a traditional church service followed by the gang coming to the house for some special conversation, the dinner and continuing conversation after the meal.
But, after things calm down toward evening on Christmas Day, we’ll have the gift opening for our immediate family. For the grandkids who will be seeing all the gifts under the tree, it will be hard to wait that long. But, there is little we can do, seeing they are from Kaukauna and unable to be here until just before dinner. Gifts will have to wait—to the temporary disappointment of of them.
The grandkids will be sneaking some peaks at the various presents, checking to see if their names are on any of them, and maybe picking one up and shaking it, but only if no adult is watching too close.
Watching the young people, eyes wide open, enjoying the gift opening, is one of the special parts of Christmas and the tradition of giving.
Some families have already had their family gatherings but the majority will be held at some point this weekend.
So relax, it will all come together, just like it always does! Take a deep breath, sit back and enjoy.
The way the weather service sees things we should have that White Christmas we all dream about, and in fact, as I write this, it appears later this week we could have more snow than we really need for the holiday, but that will just add to the festivities.
TLS
