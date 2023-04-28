Last week I wrote about the new book which is effectively a biography of Watertown native Mary Woodard Lasker. And, this week I’ll add some additional comments from the book.
Mary was quite the crusader for medical research to be funded by the federal government.
She worked tirelessly on that mission, constantly visiting the halls of Congress, working hard to line-up the votes necessary to get that research funded in huge amounts. Ultimately she won the battles in most instances.
Reading through the book is almost like a who’s who of government leaders, immensely wealthy people who supported the effort, and other national leaders that jointly helped solve the vexing problems like cancer, AIDS, heart problems, mental health and many others.
The book is filled with photos of Mary with some of the most powerful people in federal government whom she convinced that massive health funding could and would make a huge difference in all Americans. And, she was so right in her thinking. Many of the gains in treatment of dreaded diseases would not have been possible without her endless work of lobbying those people in Congress who could and did make it happen.
The photos of her with the most influential people in the world at the time give the reader of the book an understanding of the term “friends in high places.” She certainly had them and cultivated those relationships where ever and whenever possible.
Just a few of the photos show her with President John Kennedy, Eleanor Roosevelt, President Lyndon Johnson, President Harry Truman, U.S. Senator Claude Pepper, Congressman Tip O’Neil and many others. Whenever she came to the halls of Congress and into a conference room to give testimony, everyone stopped what they were discussing and she was often given an ovation for all of her work. That was one power lady!
She was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal, the two highest civilian honors given by the government of the United States. She also had a U.S. postage stamp issued with her likeness on it. The first day of sales were right here on the front lawn of her former Washington street home.
The Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation has been presenting biomedical researchers with awards annually since 1946 and since that time nearly 90 Lasker award recipients went on within a couple years to become recipients of the Nobel Prize. That’s an amazing record.
Mary Woodard Lasker was born in Watertown on Nov. 30, 1900 to Frank and Sarah Woodard. Her father was a prominent resident of Watertown and was president of the Bank of Watertown, now known as BMO, 205 N. Second St. She died at her home in Greenwich, Conn., Feb. 21, 1994.
The book has been an excellent “read” for me, especially given that she was born and raised right here in Watertown. My guess is that others in our community will find the book quite enjoyable reading as well.
As an aside, back when a local group was raising funds for the family aquatic center in Watertown several years before she died, I sent a letter to her (she didn’t know me or about the pool) and I was surprised that she enjoyed hearing from her hometown. She said most all of her money is tied up in investments (I can only imagine!) but did send a “token” contribution which turned out to be a $2,000 check for the pool project. That wasn’t too bad for a simple letter request! I didn’t have any high hopes we’d even hear back from her.
Melissa is mentioned in the acknowledgement section of the book as being helpful by providing details for the book through her research of the Watertown Historical Society archives.
All this and more is covered in detail in the book.
Melissa tells me another book on Mary Woodard Lasker is scheduled to be published later this year.
I will be anxious to see that one as well.
It’s always fun to be reading books about some of the famous people who called Watertown their home.
