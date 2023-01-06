WHS senior students eligible to win 32K scholarship
Today there is some good news on the scholarship front for students who are seniors this year and succeeding years at Watertown High School.
In recent weeks the Watertown Area Community Foundation has been working with a contributor to the annual scholarship program who wants to remain anonymous.
But, the good news is that shortly before the end of the year, an agreement was reached with this anonymous donor to provide the largest individual scholarship in Watertown High School history, beginning with the awards program in May of this year! Funds to establish the scholarship have been transferred to the community foundation’s investment account and all is now ready for that program to be implemented.
This annual scholarship will be known as the “Watertown High School Class of 1955 Scholarship” and the first award will be in the amount of $32,000. This award will be issued each year going forward until the $500,000 gift is depleted, probably in 15 to 20 years, or more depending on stock market conditions.
Until this announcement the largest individual scholarship was in the amount of $30,000 and two of them are issued each year from a gift through the Karl Zinser estate.
This new scholarship program will be yet another enhancement to the awards program which now awards over $500,000 in scholarships annually.
The criteria for applying for this scholarship will be detailed in the scholarship packet now being prepared at Watertown High School for distribution to seniors in the coming weeks.
The basic criteria are:
Student must be a graduate of Watertown High School in the year of the scholarship application.
Minimum grade point average of 3.0.
Involvement in one or more school activities.
Demonstrated financial need.
Student must be attending any of the University of Wisconsin four year campuses and be enrolled as a full-time student pursuing a bachelor’s degree.
The scholarship will be awarded at the rate of $8,000 annually for four years of college.
The anonymous donor also made a provision for the community foundation board to review the cost of tuition at UW-Madison and adjust the scholarship award based on the amount the tuition rises on that campus.
This wonderful scholarship continues a trend of recent years in which more and larger scholarships are being established through the community foundation and they help aspiring young students graduate with a bachelor’s or vocational degree and begin their adult careers.
Watertown is indeed fortunate to have so many excellent scholarships and more are being added each year.
At the present time several other scholarships are being contemplated by community-minded citizens, and although they will be smaller than this blockbuster one, they will be making a huge difference for many students.
The foundation will be making several announcements in the coming months regarding new scholarship programs. Criteria, amount, duration and other points must be worked out before any announcements can be made.
The community foundation now has assets of over $13,000,000 that continue to grow with new gifts and the financial investment strategies of BMO Harris Bank, the foundation’s investment company.
I don’t have to tell any of these readers how volatile the stock market has been in recent years, but despite that, all of the scholarship programs are well funded and in solid financial shape.
I’ll have some additional information on the community foundation in a future column. It is an exciting time for the community foundation, to be sure, and there are unlimited opportunities for people to contribute to the scholarship program or for other community projects.
The community foundation is a tax exempt foundation, meaning all gifts to it can be fully deductible to the extent of the law. Keep that in mind when considering a gift.
TLS
