Amtrak — always
an adventure
Most of my regular readers know I enjoy riding on passenger trains and because of that a couple of us typically take a couple long distance trips each year, one of which is usually late in January, before the Super Bowl, just in case the Packers would reach that lofty goal ever again!
Anyhow, three of us decided this year we would visit New Orleans for a couple nights and enjoy the great food, beverages and music for a couple nights. And, as is sometimes the case, this was quite an interesting experience.
We left Watertown a week ago on Monday, planning to head to Chicago and then on to New Orleans, but — get this — we ended up in Glenwood Springs, Colorado!
First of all, the long distance train is The City of New Orleans which leaves Chicago around 8 p.m. and arrives in New Orleans the next day around 4 p.m.
To get to Chicago we had two choices. One was the “safe” route by driving to Milwaukee and taking one of several Hiawatha trains. The Hiawatha’s are virtually always on time because of the short distance of the route from Milwaukee to Chicago and back.
The second option is to take the Empire Builder long distance train from Columbus WI to Chicago’s Union Station. It’s a little more time on the train, but only 30 minutes from home as compared to 55 minutes from home to the Milwaukee Intermodel Station.
Amtrak’s web site keeps track of train progress, and in the hours preceding the eastbound arrival of The Empire Builder in Columbus, everything was right on schedule so all looked well — despite a warning from one of the guys on the trip that “in the middle of winter The Builder is virtually never on time.” I should have listened.
We were on schedule, meaning about 3 hours of “layover” before the City of New Orleans left Chicago.
Well, just when our confidence was at the highest level, we received an alert that there had been a major delay which turned out to be a relatively minor freight derailment somewhere north of us. An Amtrak agent told us not to worry and that we’d be in Chicago well ahead of the connection.
Didn’t work that way. Ultimately we lost enough ground that we arrived in Chicago’s Union Station about 15 minutes after the New Orleans train left the station. Amtrak helped by offering rooms in a hotel and some food vouchers but we still missed the connection.
The next train was a day later, and we had a long discussion as to whether to wait the full day or look at other options. No matter what we did, a couple of us had obligations on that upcoming Friday night so we decided we’d have to make the destination a one nighter. New Orleans posed it’s own set of problems with terrible weather, including hurricane possibilities, heavy rains and monster winds which combined helped us in our decision-making process.
After 3 hours on the Amtrak help line, we managed to change our schedule to leave Chicago around 2 pm, instead of 8 p.m. later that night, and our destination changed to Glenwood Springs, CO., over the years one of our favorite train stops. To say this route was beautiful would be an understatement. Snow covered mountains, loads of Elk, deer and other wildlife, the tracks along the Colorado River and so much more was simply incredible.
And, the stay in Glenwood Springs, the Hotel Denver, dining at the upscale restaurant Juicy Lucy’s, and basic foods and beverages at the micro-brewery which is part of the hotel, were all wonderful! We made the right decision and while it was only one night there, it was worth every minute.
So, as we say, “it’s always an adventure on Amtrak.”
Maas Brothers anniversary
While on the train trip we were getting some serious doubts as to whether or not we could connect in time to attend a 100th anniversary celebration of Maas Brothers Construction at Watertown’s Turner Hall, but Amtrak was kind to us this time and we made it home in time to cleanup and attend that festive event Friday evening.
The event exceeded our expectations by a long shot. It included beverages, wonderful hors d’oeuvres, loads of Maas historical photos and articles on display and probably best of all some special people and friends. It made for a great evening and spectacular finish to the week on Amtrak.
Now in its 101st year, Maas is doing incredibly well and we were happy to be part of the celebration.
TLS
