In Times Square

UNPREDICTABLE SPRING
Well, here we are on April 1 — April Fool’s Day as it is sometimes called — and in recent days Mother Nature has been having fun with our weather.
Earlier in the week we had blowing winds and cold temperatures. That changed to a few rainy days — not a huge amount of rain, but enough to make everything muddy. And, on Thursday morning we witnessed the return of winter with an inch or two of snow.
I don’t mind a little snow this time of year because it won’t last long, especially with temperatures predicted to be in the 40s and 50s in the coming days. And, as a bonus, the dreary brown grass and leaves get a temporary cover of white, so that’s a good thing.
We’re also starting to see some of those early plants peeking out of the ground and more should be following in the next week or so. The trees are getting some buds and robins are seen everywhere.
Those are all good signs that we have broken the back of winter and I think everyone is now ready to move into the spring season.
Another sure sign that winter is being chased away is when the ice goes out on the Rock River in Watertown. That happened back on Wednesday, March 16, but other topics prevented me from writing about that date until today.
The ice is declared as being officially off the Rock River when there is an open channel all the way from the upper dam to the lower dam in Watertown. The warmer weather in early March, coupled with rising river levels and the faster current all combine to open up the river channel.
So, how does this year’s date of March 16 compare with others?
I have records dating back to 1942 and mid-March is the typical time, although there have been later dates and certainly earlier ones as well.
Here’s the dates the ice went out in the past 10 years:
2022 — March 16
2021 — March 9
2020 — March 2
2019 —March 16
2018 — Feb. 28
2017 — Feb. 17
2016 — Feb. 28
2015 — March 17
2014 — March 30
2013 — March 23
Since records have been kept, the earliest date for the ice to go out has been 1999 when it was Feb. 11. And, a year earlier it went out on Feb. 12. The latest the ice went out was 1965 when it went out on April 4.
There were a couple unusual years as well. For example, in 1964 the ice went out on March 21 and then a cold snap refroze the river and it didn’t go out the second time until April 3-4. In 1973, it went out on Feb. 6 but refroze and went out a second time on March 4. And, in 1992 the winter was warmer than normal and the river didn’t freeze until Jan. 19, but then went out 33 days later on Feb. 22.
The river level is high right now and will likely go up more in the coming days with the rain and snow we’ve been receiving.
ICE OUT WINNER
Along the lines of the ice going out on the Rock River, the Yes! Watertown group, held its annual contest to pick the exact time the large “Ice Out” sign would fall through the ice. The winner received a cash prize and all other proceeds were directed to the Yes! Watertown group along with Skills USA which also assisted in the project.
The sign was set on the ice just north of the Cady Street bridge earlier in the winter, and a camera caught the exact time it fell through. The sign went through the ice at 4:51 a.m. on March 18, two days after the ice was officially declared out.
And, it was Barb Tessman that entered the contest with the time closest to when it actually fell through the ice.
If you are interested in watching a time stamped video of this event you’ll find it at the Yes! Watertown Facebook page.
The Yes! Watertown group as well as Watertown-High-School-centered Skills USA are both excellent groups that support a lot of special activities in Watertown and they continue to gain in their support. They are just the kinds of leaders Watertown needs today.
