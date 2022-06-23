In Times Square

Time is slipping by
This year we had a slow start to our summer weather with the unusually cold and rainy weather, and then, all of a sudden, things warmed up and most recently we’ve been dealing with some unusually hot weather that requires air conditioning.
We’re now right in the heart of the longest days of the year and also the official start of the summer season.
Here’s a little information on where we are.
The earliest sunrise of the entire year was on the days of June 12-18 when sunrise was at 5:12 a.m., The latest days of sunlight started on Tuesday and will continue until July 2 with sunset is at 8:40 p.m.
The longest day of the year was on Wednesday of this week at 15 hours, 26 minutes and 35 seconds. Since then the days have started getting shorter already! But, don’t despair. We’re only losing a few seconds a day of potential sunlight, but in a few weeks that will start to accelerate and become more noticeable.
And, the first day of summer came on Tuesday of this week, so if all works well, we should have a lot of hot summer weather ahead. Typically July and August are the two hottest months of the year.
Part of the fun of living in Wisconsin is the ever-changing seasons.
Another tourist camp in town?
A couple of weeks ago I wrote about some old signs pointing to a “tourist camp” in Watertown many years ago that surfaced in an old barn/garage in town.
It seemed as if those signs were used to point to the old Methodist Campgrounds just off of Milford Street and adjacent to Grinwald Park.
That may have been the case, but a couple other people surmised that the signs could very well have pointed to the “tourist camp” that for many years was at our city’s famous Tivoli Island. That island has taken on many different uses over its long and rich history, one of which was as a tourist park.
Here’s a little of what a July of 1924 newspaper had to say:
“Watertown’s tourist camp is drawing many visitors these days, the grounds at times being a regular tented city. In conversing with these visitors one hears the general comment from them of the beauty, comfort and hospitality of the camp.
“During the past few days there has been a general cleaning up about the premises. Weeds have been cut, outbuildings and table tops painted and carpenters are building a kitchen. In the kitchen will be installed two-2-burner electric hot plates, to be operated on the coin-in-a-slot plan. A quarter inserted in the meter gives about two hours service.
“To a veteran tourist camper, the first sight of the grounds is most appealing. The entrance is right off the main highway. Coming in on Highway 19 from the east, near the city limits, looms up a large signboard bearing the legend: ‘You are in Watertown—A regular town.’ About three-tenths miles more and the driver crosses the beautiful new Memorial bridge. Just after crossing, to the left, is the entrance to the camp site. Here are two welcome signs.
“Crossing the bridge onto Tivoli island, is one of the prettiest groves imaginable and being surrounded by water, the scene is most pleasing to the eye. There is plenty of room and many arrangements for comfort, such as cooking places; a large shed under which cars can drive during wet weather; electric lighted grounds, good water supply and toilets. A couple of hundred feet away is the new gas and oil-station just completed by Arthur Bursinger” (probably today’s Clark Station).
That report from 1924 aligns well with the thought that the “Watertown Tourist Camp” signs were actually for Tivoli Island and not the Methodist campgrounds. But, it certainly could have fit for either of them.
There’s lots of interesting stuff about Tivoli Island; who knows, maybe it could be a topic here down the road.
