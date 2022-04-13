In Times Square

New home for plaque
Every so often a slice of Watertown history turns up that bears a little more checking out and that was the case in recent weeks when I was told of a plaque honoring all the Watertown residents who served their country during war.
The plaque has an interesting history and I have some information, but perhaps others in the community will have more information on its origin.
The plaque is a large horizontal one with an eagle displayed in the center. The inscription says, “Dedicated in honor of the men and women from Watertown area who served in the armed forces of our country during all wars.”
Today the plaque is resting on a wall in the dining area of the Silver Eagle Saloon on South Second Street, recently purchased by Jim and Kathy Proffit.
The Proffits have started serving meals at the bar and the dining area will give this large plaque some prominence.
I’m curious as to when the plaque was originally made and placed on display, but that information has eluded some checking around.
Al Zabel, a member of the local AMVETS post, called the plaque to my attention. He said as far as he and Joe Hrobsky can tell the plaque was at one time in the location of the old Armory, which was on the north side of East Main Street between Seventh and Eighth streets. Today it is the location of the Heritage Inn.
Going back in history, that location was the site of the old Watertown High School, dating back to 1897. Then around 1917 the old high school was moved to the “new” building on South Eighth Street and the Main Street location was used as the Armory. Much later, it was used as the Youth Activity Center or the YAC for the young people of the community.
So, it’s certainly possible this plaque rested at the old Armory (previously the old high school) for decades.
When the Armory/YAC was razed because the building was no longer deemed to be safe, the plaque was given to the AMVETS and it was moved to their meeting location in the new vacant building just to the east of Bismarck’s Bar and Grill. There it stayed until the building’s owner asked the AMVETS to move their meeting rooms to the third floor and the staircase was kind of circular and wouldn’t allow that big plaque to make it to the third floor. From there for some time it was stored in the basement of the old Wethonkitha Club building on the west side of the first block of South First Street.
More recently it was necessary to move the plaque again and some AMVETS members asked Jim and Kathy if they would be willing to place it on display. The readily agreed and it now has a new home.
The Silver Eagle Saloon is an appropriate location for the plaque, especially given that the late Steve Hepp, former owner of the bar, was a Marine Corps veteran and had been deeply involved in veterans causes in Watertown and throughout the area.
Still, the question of when the plaque was originally made, who it was made on behalf of, and where it was first displayed remains a bit of a mystery. From what information is available, the plaque must go back over 100 years.
Maybe one of the readers of this column can offer some information. If so, send it to me at tomschultznews@gmail.com.
Happy Easter to all!
In a couple days we will be celebrating Easter and again it will be a time for family gatherings, church services and many other activities that will remind us of the reawakening of the soil from the long, cold winter.
In a matter of days we’ll see the grass magically turn green, buds forming on the trees, flowers starting to bloom and so much more.
Happy Easter to everyone!
TLS
