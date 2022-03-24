In Times Square

FASCINATING NEWSPAPER PRESSES
Last week I wrote about the momentous announcement by the Milwaukee Journal and its owner, Gannett Corp., that the printing operations in West Milwaukee would be shut down next month and all printing work is to be consolidated at a Gannett-owned plant in Peoria, Ill.
That was a stunning announcement, especially for people who have been part of the newspaper industry for some decades.
The Daily Times went through a similar consolidation more than a decade ago when we decided it was no longer economically feasible to have our own in-house printing operation.
Last week’s column ended with the old Journal Sentinel printing plant in downtown Milwaukee being shut down and replaced by a new, state-of-the-art facility in West Milwaukee.
The West Milwaukee operation was new, much cleaner, state of the art and was fully computerized. The difference for the Journal Sentinel was incredible as was the quality of the reproduction, especially the photos.
At the same time the Daily Times team did a similar review and tour of the Janesville Gazette facilities, which included a new printing operation costing upwards of $30 million. Both the Milwaukee plant and the Janesville plant were similar distances from Watertown but in the end we decided the Janesville proposal was in our best interests. It didn’t hurt either that Skip Bliss, owner of the Gazette newspaper and also the printing division there, was a good friend of the Clifford family and doing business with friends is always a positive thing.
So, we ended up shutting down the Watertown press on one Friday evening and two days later the Monday paper was printed in Janesville and trucked to Watertown. It was a sad day for all of us who grew up with the press just down the hall from the newspaper’s front office, but it had to be done and it did provide efficiencies that were necessary.
Not long after that transition, our friends at the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson announced that all the papers in its weekly division would be printed by Janesville and a short time after that the Daily Union also was printed there.
That arrangement continued under Skip Bliss and his team until a couple years ago when Adams Publishing Group purchased the Watertown Daily Times and over 20 independent publications in Wisconsin. Those purchases included the Janesville Gazette and the Gazette’s state-of-the art printing operation. Today, all of the APG-Southern Wisconsin newspapers are printed in Janesville.
So, I have a bit of a “bird’s eye view” of the consolidation of printing operations for newspapers.
It wasn’t all that long ago that virtually all the daily newspapers in Wisconsin had their own press and many of the weeklies did as well.
The printing press revolution gained momentum in the late 1960s and early 1970s with the introduction of the Goss Community press, which was costly, but not prohibitive for smaller community operations.
Now we are in the 2020’s and printing operations are being shut down everywhere because of overcapacity issues, on the assumption that getting the news on digital platforms is indeed the wave of the future. That trend is sure to continue.
People want to keep up with the news but they also want the immediacy that the digital format can give. Nearly everyone has a smart phone today and tablets are also available to most people.
I come from the “old school” and have always liked having that printed newspaper in my hands, but I do have to say I have changed gears somewhat and now read the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s digital edition as well as the Watertown Daily Times digital editions every day. So, even us old people can adapt to the digital technology.
The print edition of the Daily Times arrives in the mail later each day, but by the time it arrives, I normally have completely read through the identical digital edition. As for the Journal Sentinel, I subscribe only to the digital edition.
The newspaper industry has changed dramatically in recent years and the changes will only accelerate going into the future.
TLS
