In Times Square

MORE DEVELOPMENT COMMENTS
Last week I wrote a bit about the many redevelopment efforts going on in the community, including the library, Town Square, retail gains, industrial changes, etc.
Today I’ll continue on that theme a bit.
A few weeks ago as I sat for the symbolic groundbreaking for the Town Square project, I looked around and marveled at all the progress being made in the downtown area, and then Rob Marchand, chairman of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority, got up to the podium and in part of his short speech, said the Town Square Project will forever be in his mind as the true result of cooperation between many parties. He said even the most challenging ideas can become a reality with a strong spirit of cooperation. Rob was so right and it’s that spirit that will carry us forward.
I know of several people who are looking for just the right downtown property to make an investment and it’s only a matter of time before they find what they want and need and another new business will become a reality.
While the focus is on downtown and a few industrial opportunities, other good things are also happening. The permanent bathrooms at our beloved Riverside Park are scheduled to be replaced later this summer. That is no small undertaking and will cost in the neighborhood of $700,000 to $800,000, but that project is badly needed.
The current plan is to raze the women’s bathroom and in its place erect a beautiful new building, which will house both the men’s and women’s restrooms. If all goes according to plan, work will start right after Riverfest and be completed by the end of the year.
The park-and-recreation department is also looking into the necessary repairs which are needed to that signature rock wall along the boundaries of the park. That will be another expensive undertaking, but it has to be handled.
Both those walls and the park bathrooms are about a century old, having been constructed under the old Workers Progress Administration (WPA) during the depression. That program put local people to work on government projects and was started in 1935.
Another bright spot in the city’s Town Square project is the long list of individuals and groups that have financially backed the project. Heading the list, was Barton Bentzin and his Bentzin Family’s charitable arm, which made a $1 million gift. Fisher Barton contributed $250,000, the hospital contributed $100,000, and there were other larger donors as well.
But, just as importantly have been the many smaller contributions, which not only support the effort financially, but also broaden the support for the project.
One of those is Yes! Watertown, a relatively small but energetic group, which has contributed over $11,000 toward the project. This group in recent weeks brought a Billy Joel tribute band to Turner Hall with the proceeds going to the Town Square project.
There’s more than this going on in our community and much of it has been in various planning stages for many years, but they are coming to life now.
So, you can see a lot good things are happening in our community and there’s every reason to believe these positive things will continue and gain momentum in the coming years.
We’re on the move!
TLS
