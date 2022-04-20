In Times Square

FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
The weather lately has given us little reason to think about those beautiful spring days when everything outdoors starts to bloom and turn green, and it seems forever since we enjoyed those balmy summer days where we could enjoy the hot sun beating on our backs.
But, indeed spring is just around the corner. As I write this it’s a cold and dreary Wednesday but there is promise of some really nice temperatures as early as tomorrow, so take heart, the weather we want so dearly is near.
With that impending change in the weather, we can start to think about summer events in our community and one of them certainly is the Fourth of July parade.
I had a visit with a member of the Fourth of July parade in recent days and we discussed one of the important decisions in connection with that highly popular event.
The question on most people’s minds is “which route will the parade take this year?” Normally, that’s an easy answer because typically the parade alternates between Fourth Street and Dewey Avenue and then out to the park. There are pluses and minuses to both routes, but changing it does give a different audience to see the parade, and make no mistake about it, watching from your own property or a friend’s is an ideal situation.
Originally the parade committee had anticipated taking the Fourth Street route, but circumstances have changed that.
First of all, the pedestrian sidewalk on the Main Street bridge has been deemed to be unsafe and while it’s blocked off that open area would likely be too tempting for some parade watchers and that could pose some real dangers.
Then, there’s the 100 block of South Water Street, which is closed for the summer while construction is underway for the ambitious Town Square Development. The first block of Water Street, both north and south of Main Street, is normally used as a staging area for the units waiting to step off at the corner of Main and Water streets.
And, finally, the section of North First Street from the Watertown Fire Department south to Main Street and beyond is always kept free from parade unit staging so emergency vehicles can easily pass through when needed.
So, given those factors, the parade will actually begin at the corner of Main and First streets. It will travel east to Dewey Avenue, north on Dewey Avenue and then east on Division Street to Riverside Park, where it will disband.
This change should work well, but it is a change for those who typically watch the parade in that block from Water Street, across the bridge and on to First Street. They will have to find different vantage points this year!
Committee members said the parade could have gone down Fourth Street, but it would necessitate a turn just a couple blocks after the start of the parade, not an ideal situation for the many units as they step off.
The parade committee is also looking for financial support in the community for staging this years’ event. The cost of parade units continues to climb so financial support in the community has never been more important. Please consider making a donation to help made the parade the best is can possibly be.
The committee has learned a couple of the special units that are often in the parade won’t be available this year for various reasons. Among them are the Shriners with their miniature cars, Lakeside Lutheran High School’s band, Bernie Brewer and a few others.
The committee would like members of the community to make suggestions for high school bands, etc., that would be available to participate. Getting bands is especially difficult, especially in July when most programs go dormant for the summer. But, there could be some out there and suggestions of available bands would be welcome by the committee.
Donations and suggestions can be mailed to: Watertown July 4 Parade Committee, P.O. Box 609, Watertown, WI 53094.
After this cold and grey introduction to spring I think everyone is anxious for summer and the Fourth of July parade.
TLS
