In Times Square

CITIZENSHIP AWARD
It’s time for nominations for the annual Alfred and Helen Krahn Citizenship award in Watertown and I’m hoping there will be a lot of excellent nominees for the honor.
Watertown is filled with people who are good citizens and who do a great deal to promote the safety and/or welfare of its citizens. Many work “under the radar,” but their contributions are large.
The award is given annually by the Krahn family in memory of Al “Mickey” and Helen Krahn. Although no members of the Krahn family still live in Watertown, it has always been their home and they want to continue that award for the long term.
The recipient of the award will be presented with a $1,000 check from the Krahn family and will be honored with a plaque presentation at a meeting of the Watertown Common Council this summer.
Mickey Krahn was a longtime member of the Watertown Police Department, climbing the ranks and ultimately held the position of "inspector of police," which at the time was second in command behind the chief.
One of his strongest suits was his incredible work with the youth of our community. He was always there to lend a hand for youth activities, and if you got into a little trouble with the police you were likely to have a little “sit down” with Mickey to help you get back on the straight path!
It goes back a long ways, but I did know Mickey from my early years with the Daily Times news department. He was always helpful to this “cub reporter,” helping to decipher the sometimes cryptic incident reports and adding information that maybe wasn’t included in the reports.
Back when I was just getting started, that kind of support and help was invaluable. Unfortunately, he was nearing retirement and I only had the benefit of his vast police and community knowledge for a couple years.
So, what about the award? Well, nominating someone is easy. First of all, you need to select a citizen or group of citizens who have made a significant contribution to the safety and/or welfare of the residents of our fine city.
Then you need to include the name, address, phone numbers and email address of the nominee(s) and your reasons why the person(s) should be considered for this honor.
Of course, the name, address and phone number of the person making the nomination also needs to be included.
Then, write a few paragraphs as to why you feel the person(s) should be nominated for this honor.
The letters of nomination can be mailed or brought to: Assistant Chief Ben Olsen, Watertown Police Department, 106 Jones St., Watertown, WI 53094.
Nominations are now being accepted and the deadline for submitting the above information is July 1, just a few weeks from now. So, in the next few days sit down and get your nominee ready to go.
A group of people from the community will review the nominations and make a selection.
Some excellent people have been named the Krahn recipients in the past and I’m confident we will have another high quality one this year as well.
Among the past recipients have been Augie Tietz, Steve Hepp, Steve Leistico, Steve Pearce, John Schloemer, Marion Moran, Marie Miller, Rev. Tim Mueller and Ann Nienow.
The Krahn family is to be congratulated for excellent way to honor some of Watertown’s leading citizens and I’m glad to see that tradition is continuing this year.
