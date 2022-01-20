In Times Square

A VISIT TO KEY WEST
Last week I took a little respite from the cold Wisconsin January weather and flew down to Key West with a few friends.
Mary and I have rarely taken warm-weather vacations in the winter months, a throwback from the 30 years she taught school in Watertown and, despite the crazy cold and snowy weather, school went on with rare interruptions.
Since her retirement, that pattern has continued right up to this year when I made the trip to the south edge of the United States.
Key West is an interesting city, to say the least, and there’s no end to the fun and entertainment, but you don’t need to stay there for a long period of time to enjoy all of the “ambiance.”
It’s similar to Las Vegas in that regard — it’s fun to be there but a few days is enough.
I was doing some errands this week when an old friend started a conversation, asking what I was doing in this cold climate when I should be in Florida. Well, I explained that I had just come back from Key West, and then he said that was surprising because you can’t get to Key West on the train. He knew about my love for trains and couldn’t help but make that mention.
Anyhow, that reminded me that a century ago you actually could take the train to Key West. Henry Flagler, an oil tycoon, decided to take on the almost-impossible task of extending the railroad from Miami to Key West over dozens and dozens of bridges that connected many of the small islands, ending at Key West, over 100 miles from Miami.
The project was started in 1905 and was completed seven years later. Trains made that trip to Key West daily right up to that fateful hurricane in 1935 that knocked out part of the middle section of the railroad.
Costs for repairs had gotten so high that the line was abandoned, but instead much of the original rail bed was used as the basis for Highway 1 to travel the same distance. Today when you travel that route, you’ll see much of the old track bed and bridges, some of which are used for the highway and other parts are simply abandoned and located adjacent to the road.
This time we decided to forgo the highway route and flew right into Key West. A number of commercial flights now travel to Key West and that tiny airport is pretty busy.
One of the things we found interesting with the Key West airport is that its runway is only 4,800 feet in length. As a comparison, Watertown’s airport has a paved runway of about 5,000 feet in length, but only 4,400 of that can be used, unless there is an emergency.
Key West’s short runway wasn’t so noticeable when we flew in but on the flight out the pilot reminded everyone that the ascent will be much quicker than they normally experience and he was right. Our 737 literally jumped off the runway in no time at all and it gained altitude quickly.
Most commercial airport runways today are 10,000 or more feet in length, but in a place like Key West that is not possible.
There’s obviously many other considerations that make commercial flights in Watertown impossible, but it was an interesting comparison of these two airport runways. And, as for population, Watertown and Key West are similar with Key West showing a population of 26,444 and Watertown’s listed at 23,633, according to the 2020 census. Although populations are similar, the tourism numbers in Key West are simply huge when compared to Watertown.
The visit to Key West included many of the interesting spots, such as the Southernmost Point in the United States; Sloppy Joe’s Bar, which was where Ernest Hemmingway was often seen; Hemmingway’s house; Harry Truman’s Little White House; Mallory Square; sunset boat tours; and much more.
It’s a wonderful diversion from the cold winter here in Wisconsin, but after four days, it was time to get back to reality.
