In Times Square

Interurban crossing
A couple weeks ago a few friends had gathered and were discussing all kinds of topics and one of them that came up was the old The Milwaukee Electric Railroad & Light Interurban, which served communities from Milwaukee out as far as Watertown. That was back in the early 1900s and it was quite a marvel back in that era.
Imagine taking the Interurban from downtown Watertown to downtown Milwaukee. It worked well, but ultimately, as automobiles and roads became more popular, the line drew fewer and fewer patrons, and the Watertown section was abandoned in the late 1940s.
Anyhow, part of our discussion centered around where the Interurban tracks entered Watertown and more specifically how and where they crossed the railroad tracks of the old Milwaukee Road and now the Canadian Pacific Railroad.
Much of the right of way remains, and the visible portion is now part of the Watertown-Oconomowoc Interurban Bike Trail, which starts at Humboldt and Clark streets and travels southeast and then east toward Oconomowoc.
The Munzel Subdivision on the city’s southeast side obliterated the old right of way in that immediate area, but from an early 1900 map, several articles in the Watertown Daily Times and, with the help of my friend and Watertown historian Ken Riedl, we know where that crossing was located.
The Interurban tracks crossed the now CP Rail tracks at a point near present day Munzel Drive in the Munzel subdivision.
The tracks continued northeast to Richards Avenue and then north of Western Avenue and on to downtown Watertown.
So, now we’ll travel back in time over 100 years ago.
Here’s what the Watertown Daily Times had to say in the July 22, 1908 issue:
“The overhead bridge, which will carry the electric cars over the Milwaukee Road track in what is known asRichard’s cut, will be rolled into place tomorrow morning. Everything is now in readiness and it certainly will be an interesting sight.
“The steel structure, known as a pony truss, was built for the electric company by the Dornfeld-Kunert Co. of this city. It was erected on the north side of the railroad tracks and will be rolled into place on rollers. There is a gap over the tracks 42 feet wide, which must be left open for the passage of trains and the truss will be carried out over that without any support, except its own weight, on the land until it touches the falsework on the other side and eventually be placed in the concrete abutments.
“It is possible that a locomotive on the electric line now stationed south of the cut will furnish the power.”
That had to be quite an engineering feat to put a bridge in place over the railroad tracks more than a century ago when today’s heavy equipment was not even on the radar, all the while having the railroad continue operations.
It was also interesting to note that it was a Watertown company, Dornfeld-Kunert, that built the structure. Dornfeld-Kunert was located at the present-day Watertown Street Department facility. After Dornfeld-Kunert, the property was known as the Monarch Tractor Co. and later the Otto Biefeld. In more recent years it was acquired by the city of Watertown for the street department facility.
Next week I’ll come back to the bridge briefly and also write a bit about the bridges Kunert constructed in the area over the years.
TLS
