A tavern and apartment building located on the west side of Watertown may be allowed to reopen after the city council narrowly voted to give preliminary approval to an ordinance Tuesday night.
The council voted 5-4 in favor of the ordinance with council members Chris Ruetten, Dan Bartz, Fred Smith, Jim Romlein and Jonathan Lampe all voting yes. Council members Dana Davis, Will Licht, Eric Schmid and Bob Wetzel all voted against the plan. Despite the vote, the decision is not official and will be voted on again at the council’s May 3 meeting when it undergoes a second reading.
The tavern, located at 715 W Main St, has housed several businesses in recent years, including Iron Horse, Brewski’s and, most recently, Cherry Bomb Beer and Burgers. The property also houses three commercial apartments on the first floor of the building.
The planning unit development proposed for the property would allow Candice and Robert Grams, the owners of the bar, to keep the three apartments open and keep the location open until 2 a.m. during the week and until 2:30 a.m. on the weekends.
A long discussion at the council meeting led to debate from council members, including Smith, who said he was worried that concerns about the location’s parking and hours of operation raised by two neighbors of the development — Brad Haas of Haas Family Auto and local resident Tim Meinhard — may not have been addressed by the city’s Plan Commission at its April 11 meeting.
Mayor Emily McFarland, who also chairs the Plan Commission, said that the parking concerns were addressed; the commission found that the parking in the lot to the rear of the property is sufficient for the patrons and residents of the parcel.
She also added that the plan commission ended up with a positive recommendation because it felt there were other means at the city’s disposal to handle any legal troubles.
Working with the police department, the city has a system that tracks complaints at taverns and uses a point system as a guide in managing tavern licenses.
“Should we have issues that we’re describing here with noise or with parking being allegedly disruptive to neighbors’ property, our point system is established in a way that that particular establishment, not the property, would have points assessed, which can lead to suspension and termination of their alcohol license,” McFarland said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.