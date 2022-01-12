In Times Square

EPIDEMICS ARE TOPIC
In recent weeks, the new strains of COVID-19 became the hottest topic in the news and that, of course, trickles down to the normal conversations between gatherings of any type.
There are pros and cons with all of the vaccine issues and I don’t plan to get in the middle of that whole debate with this column, but in some discussions there have been mentions of past epidemics in and around the Watertown area.
One of them that popped up in a couple discussions was the cholera epidemic that haunted this area in the 1850s.
Over the years, that epidemic has been documented and written about a number of times, but because it came up in a few local discussions recently I’ll do a little bit on it here today.
One topic that came up was the mass burial that took place in Lebanon in 1854. That mass burial was the result of 21 people dying from cholera that summer.
Those in authority back in the midst of that epidemic decided the best and safest way to bury these people was to place them in a mass grave.
That was unusual at the time, but with cholera spreading fast, a mass grave burial was probably for the best.
The Lebanon Historical Society has placed a plaque where the mass grave is located. It’s in a Lebanon cemetery just a little bit north of Immanuel Lutheran Church, and on the east side of County Highway R.
I took a trip out to the cemetery a couple days ago, but with the cemetery road not being plowed and lots of snow drifting out there, I wasn’t able to find the plaque, but rest assured it is indeed there.
Long time Daily Times reporter Steve Sharp carried a detailed story on the plaque dedication in October of 2014 when the Lebanon Historical Society and Immanuel Lutheran Church jointly held a program remembering those who are buried there.
The late William Jannke III, who for many years was the “go-to” guy on Watertown history, both in print and in photos and his vast memory, wrote a lengthy article about cholera and how it struck Watertown in that same timeframe.
Bill’s research showed that cholera first appeared in Watertown in 1849 and it returned in varying degrees for the next five years before mysteriously disappearing until a mild outbreak in the 1870s and then it was gone for good.
The cholera death rate was high back then and much of it could be traced back to the unsanitary conditions that existed, not only in Watertown, but also in communities throughout the area, including Lebanon.
Watertown residents back then were told to avoid drinking all alcohol, and only a little cold water, to be moderate in diet and to eat primarily vegetables.
It would be years after that infamous cholera outbreak that a hospital was formed here and in that same timeframe the city established a department of health and a sanitation department, all of which were of tremendous benefit to the health of the entire community. And, it took until nearly 1900 before the muddy dirt roads in the city were for the most part replaced with pavement and that also had a dramatic positive effect on the health of residents of Watertown
The Watertown Chronicle back in the 1850s said the best way for people to prevent getting infected with cholera was to have a “quiet, cheerful state of mind.”
Now, that might be just what we need in America today, “a quiet, cheerful state of mind” if we are to get this crazy polarization behind us and make things better for everyone.
And, if it’s to happen, let’s see if politicians of all political persuasions can be first in line to accept that kind of attitude.
TLS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.