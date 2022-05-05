In Times Square

MAAS DISPLAY AT CENTER
Last week I wrote about the 100th anniversary of Maas Brothers Construction Inc., which is being celebrated this year. One of the projects in connection with this year’s celebration has been the publishing of a book detailing the company’s history.
The book, titled “Maas Brothers Construction, a Passion for Quality — a Century of Projects,” depicted many of the significant Maas projects with color photos and liberal amounts of copy surrounding them. But it is the pictures that really tell the story of just how many projects the company has built over the past century.
In addition to that excellent book, The Watertown Historical Society has pulled together a display of Maas history, which is worth seeing. The display can be found at the Watertown History Center, which is located on the Octagon House grounds.
The exhibit contains a number of large photos, which were derived from the centennial book, some original surveying instruments, and a video, which is shown during the open hours and which shows the growth of the company.
One of my favorite parts of the exhibit are some of the original plans for a huge hotel that was to be located at the northwest corner of Second and Madison streets, the present location of the Elias supper club.
Those plans were detailed and certainly showed that the investors were virtually guaranteeing that this building, with over 80 rooms would become a reality. Unfortunately, when construction time was nearing, financing became an issue.
The plans have been in the Maas Brothers archives for the better part of a century, gathering dust, but with the centennial coming up, Anthony Maas, president and CEO of Maas Bros., shared them with me and I wrote in this column an extensive report on that hoped-for project that just never materialized.
Still, the plans are a part of Watertown’s unique history and well worth taking a look at as part of the Maas display.
The display can be viewed at the Watertown History Center on the Octagon House grounds Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. in May and then, starting on Memorial Day, the center and the Octagon House will be open daily from noon to 3 p.m. except on Tuesdays. A shorter schedule resumes after Labor Day.
The display was a joint effort of Ken Riedl of the historical society and Anthony Maas and this is one worth seeing.
The history center also has copies of the centennial book available for purchase during hours the history center is open.
WORLD’S RICHEST PEOPLE
A number of stories have been written recently about some of the world’s richest people and looking through the list it is simply amazing that this kind of wealth can be accumulated, even in today’s world of new innovations, strong competition, etc.
The list of the world’s richest people is compiled annually by Forbes Magazine and while the listing is not accurate to the penny, researchers at Forbes have things well in hand. Let’s take a look at the top 10.
As many people already know the richest person in the world is Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX fame who has assets listed at a staggering $219 billion, and that’s up by $68 billion in the past 12 months.
Second on the list is Jeff Bezos of Amazon fame with a net worth of $171 billion.
Third is the Bernard Arnalt family of France, owner of Louis Vuitton and Dior brands, with a net worth of $158 billion.
In the fourth position is Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, at $129 billion and this despite a recent divorce that split up some of his fortune.
Rounding out the top 5 is Warren Buffet chairman of the board of Berkshire Hathaway. His net worth is listed at $118 billion, despite giving away billions to charities.
Others in the top 10 are Larry Page, Alphabet, $111 billion; Larry Ellison, Oracle, $106 billion; Steve Ballmer, Microsoft, $91.4 billion; and Mukesh Ambani, an oil and gas tycoon in India, at $90.7 billion.
It’s hard to imagine that kind of wealth and it seems to continue upward for these richest people, with hardly a pause, even in difficult economic situations.
The most notable person missing from this list is Vladimir Putin, president of Russia. A recent series in USA Today has estimated Putin’s net worth in excess of $220 billion but it is nearly impossible to tell because all of his business ventures are intertwined with the Russian government itself.
TLS
