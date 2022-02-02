In Times Square

INTERURBAN AND BRIDGES
Last week I wrote a bit about the old Interurban railway line between Watertown and Milwaukee and specifically the location in Watertown where the Interurban tracks crossed the Milwaukee Road (now CP Rail) tracks.
Back in 1908, a bridge was constructed over the Milwaukee Road tracks. It was located near Munzel Drive and Janet Lane, in the Munzel subdivision, continuing across the tracks and then connecting up with Richards Avenue. It went north on Richards Avenue and then west on Western Avenue to Second Street and throughout the downtown.
Last week I mentioned the bridge was constructed by the Dornfeld-Kunert Co. of Watertown.
A Daily Times article from July 22, 1908 gave a few statistics of that Interurban bridge. It said, “The truss is of steel, 96 feet in length, and will rest upon huge concrete foundations built last week by Edward Racek of this city. The truss will be at a height of 24 feet above the railroad tracks, sufficient to clear any train.
“The rails have been laid up to the south side of the cut, but are not yet laid between the cut and Western Avenue, but this will require only a short while,” The article added.
A friend of mine and I traveled to that area, just south of the railroad tracks, looking for the old concrete pillars; in that cursory look we didn’t see them, but in all likelihood they are still there. After all, if they weren’t in the way why take them out?
Maybe someone will know if those pillars exist and possibly when the bridge at that location was removed.
Back in the early 1900s the Dornfeld-Kunert Co. was a going concern in Watertown and was situated on the property where the current new Watertown Street Department facility is now located.
Looking through the Watertown Historical Society historical records, I found that the Dornfeld Kunert Co. constructed a number of bridges in Watertown and the area, so it was no surprise that this firm was selected for the Interurban bridge.
Back in 1890, the city of Watertown awarded a contract to Dornfeld-Kunert to widen the Main Street bridge in downtown Watertown at a cost of $4,500, plus $1 a foot for hand railings. The company also constructed the old Oconomowoc Avenue bridge, the Sock Road bridge near Lowell, Cady Street bridge and many others in the area. By now, all of them no doubt have been replaced with modern structures.
In addition the firm did a lot of iron work on the Milwaukee Road locomotives, structural steel work for the Illinois River drainage canal near Lockport, Ill., and many more projects.
An article in the Watertown Leader back on April 19, 1906 noted the firm was owned 100 percent by Watertown residents, employed about 85 people and its payroll was about $1,000 a week.
The business was going strong at that point, but in subsequent years competition became stronger and stronger, and larger companies throughout the Midwest had economies of scale and ultimately the firm was forced into bankruptcy.
J. F. Dornfeld, president of the defunct company, purchased the assets of the company and organized Dornfeld Iron Works. By late 1916, the Monarch Tractor Co. was incorporated and purchased the old Dornfeld-Kunert facility, and for a time manufactured tracked vehicles before it also moved into bankruptcy.
The facility remained vacant for some time, but in 1967 the city purchased the property for $90,000 and it was used as the street department garage for many years until 2007 when the common council agreed to raze the old building and construct a new street department facility on that property and two additional parcels adjacent to the property.
Today the Water Department and the Street Department, both vastly expanded in recent decades, share that property along the Rock River and south of Milwaukee Street and Western Avenue.
For sure, the Interurban and the Dornfeld-Kunert facility played a key role in shaping Watertown’s economy a century ago, but today they are just memories.
