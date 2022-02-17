In Times Square

NEW CONSTRUCTION
Last week I wrote about single-family home construction in Watertown and how it has rebounded from some terrible years a decade ago.
Last year permits for 33 new single-family homes were issued by the city’s zoning and building inspection department. That was the highest total since the 40 permits issued in 2006.
And, it appears that robust housing will continue, at least for the short term. With interest rates sure to rise in the coming months, people who are considering building a new home might be coaxed into that decision by the current low interest rates. Time will tell.
Also, although the cost of raw materials for all kinds of construction have skyrocketed, it has not dampened the enthusiasm for new homes.
And there are many factors at work in that industry, but it’s surprising to see the size and value of some of the new houses constructed. It wasn’t all that long ago that a typical permit for a new single-family home was for $150,000 or maybe $200,000. But, now often permits are issued for $300,000 and more. Last year there was even one permit issued for a home with a cost estimate of over $600,000.
In the big scheme of things, the estimated value of all new construction permits in Watertown totaled just over $32 million. Not bad for a community our size.
But a single permit accounted for over half of that total. That permit was for $17 million and was issued to Maas Bros. Construction for a major warehouse addition to Clasen Quality Chocolates on the city’s west side. If you drive out on Horseshoe Road you can see the construction crews working virtually every day to get the project completed.
Clasen has had an incredible run with expansion projects and who knows, more could very well be on the radar for the future.
Other than that huge project only a handful of projects exceeded the $500,000 level.
They included a $625,000 outpatient rehab suite at Watertown Regional Medical Complex, a $625,000 maintenance building at the Marquardt Village complex, and a $725,000 new NAPA retail store on the city’s south side at 1916 Market Way.
As I looked at the overall listing for housing, not a single multifamily project was started in 2021. That’s unusual because multifamily housing has been popular in recent years.
As far as the various categories of building permits go, it was residential remodeling and additions that saw the largest number of permits this past year. While aggregate value was only $2.2 million, a total of 123 permits were issued for that purpose.
I’m guessing lots of people decided to stay in their own homes and did some upgrading and expanding rather than selling their property and moving into the higher price real estate market
However, when a new property is put on the market, it doesn’t stay there long. There are anxious buyers out there and it’s definitely a seller’s market.
New construction helps our community’s economy in many ways, starting with the employment of the skilled trades people and then overflowing to a greater tax base, quite often more employment, and of course more opportunities for people to enjoy the results by visiting retail stores, etc. for their needs.
There are plenty of reasons to think positive about Watertown’s future and the yearly construction totals is one of the brightest spots. Let’s all hope this trend continues well into the future.
TLS
