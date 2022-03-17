In Times Square

NEWSPAPER INDUSTRY EVOLVING
The evolution of the local newspaper industry continues and at an accelerating pace, so it appears!
The most recent change came with this week’s announcement in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the huge printing operation the paper owns in West Milwaukee for publishing not only the Journal Sentinel but also 11 other newspapers throughout Wisconsin as well as a lot of “job work” will be closed in a month, and all state printing operations moved to Peoria, Ill., where Gannett Corp. owns a large printing operation. Gannett owns those 11 papers in Wisconsin as well as dozens and dozens of newspapers throughout the country.
Wow! What a change. For example, the Green Bay Press Gazette will be printed in Peoria, Ill., but we assume trucked from there to Green Bay for distribution.
But, at the same time, this change is not a major surprise. As the newspaper industry undergoes a transformation from print editions to more and more a digital platform, there is bound to be efficiencies via consolidation of printing operations.
Putting ink on the pages is no small part of the overhead of a newspaper. Besides all the materials, there’s the compensation for all of the workers associated with the printing operation, and the expensive printing equipment that is needed to reproduce all of the pages in full color. And, then, there’s the very expensive cost of distributing the papers. It’s no wonder digital printing and delivery is taking hold.
There’s no question there are huge financial savings if all of the printing operations can be consolidated and the expensive printing equipment used more efficiently and probably on a 24-hour-a-day basis.
Consolidating printing operations is nothing new to the Daily Times staff although what the Times crew went through is nothing like the changes being undertaken by Gannett in Wisconsin.
Back around 2000 the Daily Times team became convinced that, despite printing its own newspaper for over a century, a change to a regional printing operation would be necessary if the paper was to continue on solid financial footings.
As part of those discussions, members of the Daily Times management team visited the Journal Sentinel’s West Milwaukee plant, which was looking for more customers to fill out its schedule.
The plant is impressive and a far cry from the “old days” when the Milwaukee Journal and the Milwaukee Sentinel were separate entities but both printed at the State Street building in downtown Milwaukee. Back then you could walk past the offices near the MECCA arena and Turner Hall and see the papers actually being printed and come flying off on conveyor belts.
The printing work was dirty with ink, paper and equipment everywhere. There was the constant noise of the high speed press, and the press crew was pretty well covered with ink, grease and everything else. Still, it was an amazing process, especially to those who are associated with this industry.
Papers came off the press so fast you couldn’t read the headlines, let alone the stories. But, then, those presses were stilled in favor of the new plant in West Milwaukee, and now the “new” printing operation is to be closed in a matter of weeks.
I’ll have a few more thoughts next week, but this will be enough for this week’s edition of In Times Square.
TLS
