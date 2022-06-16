OLDEST TAVERN TO BECOME HISTORY
Watertown can claim many locations that are historically significant. For example, one of them is we are home to the first kindergarten in America. That designation is one of the focal points of the Watertown Octagon House grounds.
There are others to be sure, and one of them is likely to become a part of history in a matter of a few days.
I’m writing about the oldest tavern in Wisconsin, which is about to be closed permanently later this month.
Some years ago this column included information on the M&M Bar, which has been listed as the oldest continuously operating tavern in Wisconsin, a distinction that continues, but not for long.
A couple other Wisconsin taverns have claimed that distinction, but The Appleton Post Crescent, among other credible sources, some years ago listed M&M Bar as holding that record.
I visited with Chuck and Jackie English at the M&M Bar on a recent day and, while they didn’t have a definitive answer, they have been told many times that it is indeed the oldest.
Chuck said they have operated the tavern for a dozen years now, and Jackie was employed there for 17 years before they took ownership of the business. Clearly, they have strong feelings for the tavern.
Well, after all these years, they are planning to open the business for the very last time on Sunday, June 26, just a few days before their operating license expires. And, then, when it’s time to close, that will be the end.
Chuck said it has been a long time operating the bar, but it is time to move on and slip into a retirement mode. They have purchased a recreational vehicle and plan to do some traveling after cleaning out their stock and personal belongings.
Chuck and Jackie own the business but have leased the building. Chuck said there have been a few inquiries about taking over the business, but lease arrangements with the building’s owner seemed to be elusive and it’s highly unlikely that something will come together yet this month.
The M&M Bar has been a popular stop for fish fries both in the bar and as takeouts. The number of meals served had been typically less than a 100, but when the pandemic hit and people were doing a lot of take outs, Chuck said the numbers mushroomed and after people stopped doing mostly takeout, they came back for dining in the small seating area. He said they have been serving as high as 160 or more meals on a Friday night.
The food service ended a couple weeks ago as they start winding down their stock and prepare for retirement.
It will be a sad change, but all good things must end, or so it is said.
Now, a little history on this famous bar. It was originally known as the bar in Van Alstine’s Hotel, which was at the northeast corner of First and Main streets. Years later that became the location of Merchants National Bank and today is an antique market.
Van Alstine’s Hotel was built in about 1840, just four years after Timothy Johnson first settled in what is now the city’s south side. Gen. John C. Gillman of Madison was the original owner. He was quite the entrepreneur and was also credited with building the first saw mill and first dam in Watertown, both built a couple years before the hotel. The hotel was completed in the summer of 1840, just in time for the city’s first Fourth of July celebration and no doubt the bar was operating for that festive occasion.
By 1848, with the completion of the Watertown Plank Road, our city’s population had gone from 1 (Timothy Johnson) in 1836 to almost 1,400 just 14 years later. Those gains helped Van Alstine’s Hotel to prosper with a typical day having over 100 people registered there.
It was some years later, in 1891 that the bar portion of the hotel was moved from First and Main streets, south several blocks to its current location at First and Milwaukee streets. It has been there ever since that move and has operated continuously for over 180 years.
Come June 26, that record will end unless something miraculous happens in the meantime.
The M&M Bar has been known by different names over the years, but M&M is the one most people recognize. That name was given to it by former owners Mike and Mabel Borazo, who operated it for many years and were characters in their own right!
So, another part of Watertown’s history will soon become just a note for the history books.
TLS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.