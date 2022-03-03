In Times Square

Unique bar has local connection
I was reading through USA Today a week ago while on a little trip and in the Money section I saw an extensive article on a bar, which is truly in the middle of nowhere in the state of Arizona.
The article was an interesting one on its own but even more enjoyable when you realize the owner is a native of Watertown, has family here and on rare occasions makes the trek to our city from that desert location.
The article was written by Shanti Lerner of the Arizona Republic, a newspaper that is part of the USA Today Network and it was illustrated with photos by Mark Henle, also of the USA Today network.
The owner of the bar is Ken Coughlin, who is a member of the Coughlin family that farms just north of Watertown and is also associated with those beautiful Clydesdale horses, although only a few of the horses remain with the family today.
So, what makes this bar unique, as compared to the thousands of local pubs that dot America’s landscape? Well, there’s a lot of things, to say the least.
The Desert Bar, also known as the Nellie E Saloon, is located about 150 miles west of Phoenix, Arizona, and near a small town called Parker, which is less than 10 miles from the bar.
After reading through this column and possibly into next week’s, you might be interested in stopping by and catching some of the local ambiance, but just a word of warning. The road that leads to the bar is best navigated with a four-wheel-drive vehicle. The road is not paved and maintenance is minimal. So a sedan might have clearance problems driving those few miles.
And, be careful when you pick your days to visit. The bar is only open Saturday and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. and only from October through April. It is closed in the summer months because of the extreme heat out in the desert.
And, one other thing — bring cash! As I said, this bar is in the middle of nowhere so there is no credit-card service, no television or any of the other amenities normally found in bars. In addition, as you might imagine, cell phone service is practically non-existent.
You can purchase beer and mixed drinks as well as chicken and barbeque sandwiches, fries, hot dogs, etc.
Despite the limitations, it draws a wide range of clientele, from families to bikers, and everything in between. Live music plays throughout the afternoons and everyone seems to enjoy themselves immensely.
So, that’s the broad picture. Ken’s passion is to create things and that certainly shows in what he has done over the years.
Ken started small and then things grew a little at a time. One of the biggest additions has been the solar-power system that has batteries and inverters converting the sun’s power to electricity, necessary to drive many aspects of the operation.
He’s also working on a dumbwaiter system that will deliver drinks from the lower level of the bar to the upper one without having the wait staff use the steps all the time, slowing their work.
There’s much more to talk about as we paint a picture of The Desert Bar, a.k.a Nellie E Saloon. I’ll continue with that next week.
TLS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.