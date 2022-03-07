In Times Square

THE BAR IN THE MIDDLE OF NOWHERE
Last week I wrote a bit about The Desert Bar, located in the middle of nowhere in Arizona, and which is owned by a Watertown native, Ken Coughlin. Today I’ll come back to that topic with a little more information.
As I mentioned last week, Ken is a member of the Coughlin family that farms extensively in the areas around Watertown. The family also owns some of the famous Clydesdale horses that for years were a staple in Watertown’s Fourth of July parades. But over the years the cost of keeping the Clydesdales, insurance, and many other costs made having them displayed in parades nearly impossible and today the numbers have declined and only a few find their homes on the Coughlin property.
How he got started in the bar business is a long story, but after four years in the Navy, he decided to settle in California, A few years later he was restless and not enamored with the large populations in that state.
He leased a small snack bar along the Colorado River in Parker. When that lease ended, he kept the liquor license and found a little parcel of land owned by a California woman, who, when contacted, was willing to sell it to him. And, as is often said, the rest is history.
Originally the bar had five stools and a stone-walled bathroom. He brought water to the bar in a 50 gallon tank on his pickup truck.
Since that small start, he has continually expanded the bar and it has become a gathering place for locals and word of mouth has brought people from throughout the world.
The bar, also known as the Nellie E Saloon, continues to grow under the hand and leadership of Ken, and he always seems to have “another project” and that keeps him busy.
Today the bar is actually comprised of several different areas, all connected and all designed and built by him along with some assistance by others on his team. When things are operating, the place is full of regulars and also those who crave something different.
Gradually, he kept working and expanding, just a little at a time. The bar caught on with the locals who were looking for something different to do. As more and more people came to this outpost, he added areas for vintage cars, more bathrooms, terraces, a church and patios where patrons could enjoy live music, the beautiful desert views and, of course, the cold beverages and food.
Today the bar has more visitors than ever and it continues to grow. One of the people who were interviewed for the USA Today article, said, “People are always in awe of this place. Twenty-five years ago, when I first started coming, there were only two buildings. It was mostly local people back then and off-roaders, and now you get people from all over.”
So, where does Ken live? Well, it’s no surprise — he lives across the road and up the hill from the bar.
The home is described in the article as being “a stylish cross between mid-century modern and Art Deco styles.”
And, like the bar, it is a work in progress. Right now he’s adding two bathrooms. He also has a large great room, tall glass windows that let in loads of daylight. It sounds pretty interesting.
Ken also owns some property on Lake Havasu and has plans to build a home there if and when he retires. But, that won’t happen unless he finds just the “right” person to take over ownership of this legendary bar.
Now, at age 79, Ken has put the place up for sale, but he’s not in a big hurry to sell the place. He said it would have to be the right person whom he could trust to continue the colorful history.
In the meantime, he continues to think of new ideas and he’s also not just thinking of them, he’s making them happen. With his skills and vision and also some help from his key workers, nothing seems to be impossible.
If you’re curious about the bar, check out the web site at http://www.thedesertbar.com.
It takes a person with a Watertown heritage to come up with something as unique as this! Ken has done an incredible job of turning his dreams into reality.
It sure makes me think this stop will have to be put on the bucket list!
