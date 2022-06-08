CAMP SIGNS SURFACE
In recent weeks, a good friend stopped by and visited with me about some old signs he found in an old barn on his property and wondered what I knew about them.
Well, all of the signs he had are about 2 feet wide and about 6 inches high. The signs are identical and have an arrow pointing to the left. They simply say “Watertown Tourist Camp” and direct people to some location.
Our friend said he probably has a dozen or more of the signs and they are all covered with reflective tape so they would be easy to read day or night.
He found the signs in an old barn when he purchased his home some years ago. He originally had plans for the old barn, and was thinking about making it useful again through a complete renovation project. However, the limits caused by city ordinances, along with the potential of the project turning into a “money pit” resulted in him instead razing the building. And, during the teardown is when he found all the signs.
His home is located on North Water Street and yet I have to believe the signs were used to direct people to the old Methodist Campground, which was located just off of Milford Street and today is an expansion of Grinwald Park, which actually fronts on Milford Street.
I’m not positive that the signs were to point to the Methodist camp, and if other readers have different ideas, drop a note to me at tomschultznews@gmail.com.
Here’s a photo of one of the dozen or more signs that have turned up at a local resident’s home.
Back in 1992, the late Don and Nerina Grinwald, highly successful business owners in Watertown, were the owners of that property and decided to give that parcel of land, approximately 11 acres in size, to the city of Watertown as an extension of the park that now bears their name.
When it was donated to the city, the land was pretty much covered with trees, etc., and very little, if anything remained from the years when it was used as the “Methodist Campground.”
I wrote about the campground about 30 years ago in this column when it was donated to the city by the Grinwalds (How can it be that long ago?), and the history is interesting.
That 11-acre parcel of land hosted a week-long Methodist camp each year and was also used by other religious and secular organizations each summer.
The camp consisted of a tabernacle in the center of the property, which was surrounded by about a dozen cottages for sleeping quarters. At one end of each cottage was a dining room.
This camp was not a five-star hotel, but rather one with just the basics. Each of the cottages was built on stilts and had no running water or restroom facilities. A dining hall was on the first floor and the second consisted of the sleeping quarters.
Clearly, it was just like tent camping ,but it served as a wonderful place for the youth, not long after the turn of the century into the 1900s.
When fall came, all of the cottages were boarded up until the warmer weather arrived the next spring.
That was a different era, and with the old Chicago and Northwestern Railroad tracks going north and south just a short distance away as was the Milwaukee Road’s double tracks going east and west also just a short distance away, many of the youthful campers arrived from area cities for their week of camping fun via the two railroads and then took a short walk to the camp.
Now, it’s possible that the signs were for another camp in Watertown, but I’m not aware of which one that would be. Bethesda Lutheran Homes had Camp Matz in the same general area, but that camp came many years after the Methodist campground and it was used pretty much exclusively for the residents of Bethesda.
Maybe an older reader or two of this column would have a better recollection of what camp these signs were pointing to.
And, just maybe our old friend Joe Pinkie may have an idea. I’ll check with him next time he comes for a visit.
There’s a lot more history here but we’ll save some of that for another time.
TLS
