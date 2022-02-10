One more look at the interurban
The last couple of weeks I wrote a bit about the old bridge that The Milwaukee Electric Railroad & Light Com. used to cross over the then Milwaukee Road tracks (now CP Rail) near Richards Avenue and Humboldt streets.
I mentioned a couple of us walked along the land above the tracks in that area a week ago but didn’t find the old cement abutments along the right of way of the railroad tracks. We walked from the top of “Richards Cut” and as a result our view was somewhat obstructed.
Since I wrote that column, a couple good friends called to tell me they know that area well and could take me right to their location.
So, earlier this week a couple of us went out there and found what we were looking for.
The abutment on both sides of the track are still there, about 120 years after they were poured to support the bridge. One of them is pictured here.
The abutments are not easy to find if looking down from the top of the hill but a lower view from the track level makes them easy to find. In both instances, they are located on railroad right of way, which is adjacent to single-family home properties.
The Interurban tracks at that area at one time crossed the railroad tracks at maybe a 45 degree angle and were not perpendicular to the railroad tracks.
The Interurban was a big part of Watertown’s history and although service was halted in January of 1940, some remnants and reminders of that era turn up from time to time. As the years go by, there are fewer and fewer Watertown residents who can actually recall the Interurban operating.
A person would have to be in the upper 80s to remember seeing the Interurban operating here or even having ridden on it. So personal recollections are gradually fading away.
New home construction
Although there were headwinds in the construction industry in the last couple of years from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and skyrocketing building materials, Watertown had a pretty good year in 2021.
One of the indicators is the number of new single-family homes being constructed, and Watertown is on the rebound since the dismal years of 2011-2013. In that three year span, only 13 permits were issued for single-family homes or an average of just over four a year.
This past year Watertown’s building inspection department reported permits were issued for 33 new homes, up just two from 2020, but the highest total since back in 2006! Let’s hope that trend continues.
Looking at the construction records, you have to go back to 2001 to find a year when over 100 permits were issued for new homes. That year 121 permits were issued for single-family homes.
New home construction is always an indicator of the city’s health. It generates new property taxes, and hopefully those homes will have some children in them which also helps the school district as well as our parochial schools.
A major factor in financing local schools is through formulas that take into account the student population.
Permits were also issued for three new homes in Watertown in January of this year, typically a slow month for construction because of the weather limitations.
I may come back to a few more statistics on new construction in Watertown in another column.
TLS
