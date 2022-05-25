A CURIOUS $5 BILL
In recent days, a regular reader of this column asked if I had any knowledge of paper money being printed with the name of a local bank on it.
I did know a bit about that and thought a little information here might be of interest to other readers. I also did a brief search on the internet for some of this information.
The bill this person was asking about was a $5 bill that was clearly a legal bill, but on the left side of the front of the bill were these words, “The Wisconsin National Bank of Watertown, Wisconsin will pay to the bearer on demand Five Dollars.”
Some years ago, those bills were a bit more common, but today you rarely see them and, if you do, they are in someone’s collection or at least are held for the memories.
This particular bill was used to pay an invoice at a local business back nearly 50 years ago and was kept as a memento. The owner said she had probably a dozen others, but back then turned all the others with a bank deposit of their business.
My guess is the tellers at that bank exchanged these odd bills with regular bills and they remained in collections since that time. I’m not sure if there is much collector value beyond the face value. Back then they were in various denominations up to the $100 bill, which had individual bank names printed on them.
These notes were issued by many “national banks” of which Wisconsin National Bank was one and they continued in circulation but new ones were not printed after the 1930s when all currencies were consolidated into Federal Reserve Notes, which all bills of today are. Those privately issued bank notes then gradually disappeared.
They continued in circulation until eventually all found their way back to the federal reserve or to collectors because of their unique words. They left general circulation decades ago.
It appears most of these notes have little more than face value, but some have higher interest if they are from obscure banks across the country or only a limited amount of them were printed.
For example, there was a note from a bank in Walla Walla, Washington, which was issued back when Washington was a U.S. Territory and not a state. That particular bill sold for $161,000 a decade ago.
Many readers will recall Wisconsin National Bank as being located on the northwest corner of the downtown Main Street bridge. Since the Wisconsin National Bank days, the bank has gone through different owners over the years. The bank was purchased by Valley Bank, headquartered in the Fox River Valley, then Valley was purchased by BMO Harris Bank. Later BMO merged this bank into their larger office at Second and Madison streets and the facility was closed. A short while later Lebanon State Bank purchased the building and began operating there. That bank was merged several times and sold and today it is known as Partnership Bank.
This inquiry also reminded me of the massive changes in the banking industry, which have taken place here in Watertown and throughout the country.
Years ago we had three banks, Wisconsin National, Bank of Watertown and Merchants National Bank. Some years earlier Farmers and Citizens Bank was also located at Third and Main streets here, but the assets were sold to Bank of Watertown in the 1950s.
Watertown Savings and Loan started business in 1920 and went through a number of transitions and acquisitions. Since then local and area banks have cropped up, including Ixonia, Reeseville, Lake Mills and others as well as a few credit unions. And, banks were sold with new names coming up on the building fronts. It’s hard to keep track of all the changes these days.
And, there is one thing for sure — the changes in the banking industry will only accelerate as digital, paperless, and home banking becomes more and more the standard.
Large banking facilities will surely be downsized as opportunities permit simply because the amount of space needed to do transactions becomes less and less.
