In Times Square

SAYING GOODBYE TO A FRIEND!
At the close of business today, one of Watertown’s locally owned businesses will cease to exist. That business is Seven-Up Bottling Co. of Watertown.
Seven-Up announced earlier this year that it was to be sold to Keurig Dr. Pepper of Plano, Texas, the corporate parent of the Dr. Pepper brand as well as others.
The final day for the local ownership is today, and starting tomorrow the new ownership team will be taking over and acclimating the staff to its way of doing business.
The Kwapil family has owned the business through four generations and more than owning the business, they have been strong community supporters.
I knew Bill Kwapil Sr. well and then, of course, our neighbors, Cathy and the late Bill Kwapil, and now Bill and Cathy’s son, Kelly, and they have been excellent not only to work with but also were among the very best supporters of Watertown.
We will miss that personal touch they were able to give to so many community efforts. The family has been low key about its efforts, but suffice it to say they have been incredible partners in the community for the better part of a century.
It’s always tough for a community when a family-owned business like this one is sold, but economic conditions and other factors made this a wise move.
This sale is hardly the only family-owned business that has disappeared and it won’t be the last one.
Still, it’s not going to be the same next week when a new ownership group takes the reigns of this highly successful business.
I’m sure Kelly will be busy helping with the transition and then with so many other things that are involved with the sale and life after the sale.
Let’s hope Kelly will stay involved with the community and play a role as Watertown moves forward with so many projects after this change of ownership.
Seven-Up Bottling Co. owns some prime real estate on South First Street, along the banks of the Rock River, and it will be interesting to see how that all transpires in the coming months and years. I’m sure if the business operations are consolidated in a different location there will be a number of potential suiters for the buildings and property.
The riverfront properties in downtown Watertown are coveted by developers as the redevelopment in the city progresses.
It was in a much smaller scale but similar that the Watertown Daily Times, after being owned by the Clifford family for a century, ended up selling to a large newspaper operation, Adams Publishing Group. That was a tough decision for the Cliffords as it was for the Kwapils and earlier for Don Kwapil and others when the River City Distributing was sold.
In each instance, it was the right move, even though it was difficult and hard on the owners.
We wish Kelly and his mother, Cathy, well as they transition into this new phase of their lives. Watertown is fortunate to have had them in leadership positions.
RIVERFEST PLANNING IS MOVING AHEAD
Lately a number of people have been asking if Watertown Riverfest is going to be held again this year, and the answer is an emphatic “yes” and extensive planning for the event is already under way.
The signing of contracts for everything from musical acts to the porta-potties, from the tents to the spectacular fireworks show and more, are in process and we’re hoping some announcements will be forthcoming in a matter of weeks.
The 2022 Watertown Riverfest celebration will be held Aug. 11, 12, 13 and 14, the normal weekend and lots of music and other activities are being planned.
So, be sure to mark those dates and be ready to party!
There will be more to write about the festival in the coming weeks!
TLS
