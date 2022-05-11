In Times Square

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Watertown has experienced an incredible amount of positive economic development news in recent months and it just keeps rolling along. That, of course, is good for everyone in our community.
That’s not to say there have been no setbacks. There certainly have been, but somehow those setbacks turn into a new opportunity for the community. So, when you see a building become vacant, a business closing, or some other kind of setback, look at these things as “opportunities” that don’t come by all that often.
How we deal with the new opportunities is the real issue.
So, how is economic development coming?
Well, much of it has been reported, some not, but it has been incremental as projects come up, but here’s a few things I can see happening in the community as I take walks through the city.
The biggest effort has been the beautiful addition to our library and now adjacent to that the dream of a Town Square is no longer a dream. The heavy equipment is now at work at the very location where I was editor of the Daily Times for half a century. That work will progress quickly in the coming months and will be a beacon for those entering the city and heading east on Main Street.
And, just south of the Town Square project will be a large apartment/condominium project, which no doubt would not have been possible had so much other development already taken place in the downtown.
There was a setback in the community with the announcement that Breselow’s Grocery Store’s would be closing on Mothers Day, but already there is talk of other businesses as well as some investors wanting to purchase and redevelop the property, whether in a new facility or a new use for the existing facility. There’s a lot of river frontage there and to the north the old Johnsonville plant was razed and is now in the hands of a development group, making it a large and interesting opportunity. I don’t look for it to stay vacant for long.
Eaton Corporation’s plant on South Twelfth Street closed some months ago, leaving a number of people without their long time jobs, but again, a local company stepped up and purchased that vast building with plans to continue to grow their business.
Diversey announced it was moving its production from the Hart Street building to the south, but the building will continue to house some staff and there is some real potential for the future there.
One of the most recent transactions involved the former Chase Bank at Fifth and Main streets, which became vacant when the bank closed that office. This is a beautiful building and we knew the right situation would come along and it would be occupied once again.
Well, Creative Community Living Systems, located at the old Woolworth building and other subsequent businesses located at Fourth and Main streets, saw the potential with the much newer building and has purchased the bank building and is in the process of moving there now.
That leaves a vacancy at the CCLS building at Fourth and Main streets but I’m told that a deal is in the process of being finalized for that building to have a new owner and it will house a fairly good sized front office staff to supplement another location in town.
One of the real catalysts for this renaissance in Watertown has been Bill Lindborg, a longtime supporter of our community.
Some years ago Bill came to Watertown with a vision at just the right time and purchased the old Kline’s Department Store building on Main Street between Second and Third streets, originally known at the Sproesser Department Store. That’s a huge building and it’s over a century old, but that didn’t deter Bill. He has done amazing renovations and today that first floor of the building is completely filled and he has a vision for more productive use of the second and possibly even the third floors.
If that wasn’t enough Bill recently closed on the purchase of the former Fischer’s Department Store building and once again he has big plans for that location.
Both of those locations would have vexing challenges had it not been for Bill, his vision and his energy.
The number of smaller, family owned business on Main Street and nearby which have been renovated and now have upgraded store fronts is too long to list here. But, some grants through city programs have helped make that all possible.The store fronts look better all the time!
You can expect to see more of those façade grants being executed in the future.
TLS
