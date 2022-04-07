In Times Square

Crazy housing market
Throughout the country, this continues to be a crazy housing market, and the Watertown area has not been exempt from these new dynamics.
Despite all the challenges in the world today, the housing market is on fire. People are paying prices for homes that would have been considered exorbitant only a matter of months or perhaps a couple years ago.
Houses are put on the market and they are sold in a matter of days, sometimes the same day they are listed.
And, one of the more interesting parts of all of this is that people are willing to pay more than the asking price in many instances, fearing if they don’t go higher they will be left out of the feeding frenzy known as house buying. That leaves the home seller with options as to which offer is the best — not necessarily the highest price but also what “contingencies” might be attached to some of them.
An area service that keeps track of housing sales said in Watertown over the past 12 months 40 percent of homes listed for sale actually sold for more than the asking price. That’s incredible!
The Daily Times publishes a weekly listing of recent home sales in the area, and while a couple years ago a home sale of say $250,000 would raise eyebrows, this week’s listing included 15 different sales of over $300,000 with one in the town of Farmington reaching $675,000.
My, how things have changed.
And, if you think home prices are high here in Dodge and Jefferson counties, just take a look to the east in Oconomowoc where you’ll see homes being sold for $400,000 to $500,000 on a regular basis. And, if the property is on one of the lakes, the $1,000,000 price is pretty normal. Yikes!
One of the big issues here has been the extraordinary low interest rates. Lots of people are deciding if they are to get a home or one upgraded from their current one, this is the time. Certainly a lower interest rate means a person can “buy more home” for the same monthly payments.
Now with interest rates ticking upward by the Federal Reserve Board’s decisions to get in an inflation-fighting mode, it will be interesting to see how the market reacts. I’m thinking the pent up demand will continue at least for the foreseeable future, because we are still and will be for a long time, at historically low interest rates.
And, Watertown is in the midst of a revaluation of all property in the city. I’m guessing the new assessment figures will be available later this year and for some it will be a real shocker. When the new assessments come out, they will only be reflecting the latest values on property. The higher prices we’re seeing will be a factor in the new assessments.
Further, if budgets remain the same, the tax rate will drop accordingly. Now, some assessments will increase by a higher percentage than others and that could mean a higher tax rate and more taxes paid. But, overall the revaluation is designed to make sure everyone pays their fare share of the property tax bills. It’s not designed to raise taxes. Raising taxes is the job of the various government agencies.
All of these factors are leading more people to decide to stay in their existing homes and remodel and/or expand them. People moving in that direction are finding their own issues. The cost of materials has skyrocketed, even if they are available without a long wait. Then, there’s the trades people, the plumbers, carpenters, electricians, concrete people, etc., who are all working as hard as they can and still can’t keep up with the demand.
This is a unique housing environment to be sure, but lots of construction activity, whether it’s new, expanding or remodeling, is all good for the community.
The more people we bring to Watertown and the area the more robust our community will become. Stronger retail, industrial and business ventures all point to a stronger economy and a higher quality of life for everyone.
A growing population is needed to get more students in the public and private schools and the additional students always mean better financing for their education.
This is the kind of market we have not seen in a long, long time and who knows how long it will last. But for now, hang on for the ride.
TLS
