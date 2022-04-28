In Times Square

Maas Brothers book
Some months ago I wrote a bit in this column about the upcoming 100th anniversary of Maas Brothers Construction and the vital role the firm has played and continues to play in Watertown’s progress over the past century.
Maas Brothers Construction Co. Inc., was founded in 1922 by Albert W. and Alvin Maas and today is one of the oldest and best known general construction companies in Wisconsin.
As part of the company marking its 100th anniversary, a hardbound, colorful book tracing its history has been published under the leadership of Anthony Maas, chairman of the board and CEO of the company.
Anthony, who worked closely with Ken Riedl, local historian and member of the Watertown Historical Society, as well as owners of projects Maas constructed and other available archives, produced a book that not only documents the vast array of projects under the firm’s banner but is also a living history of construction not only in Watertown but throughout the area and the state.
A limited number of the books are available for sale at the History Center adjacent to the historical society’s famous Octagon House. The house and history center will open for the season Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and will be open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 3 pm until it opens daily, except Tuesdays, for the duration of the summer, and the returns to weekends only after Labor Day.
Additional copies of the book will be printed and available in the near future.
The book is aptly titled “Maas Brothers Construction, a Passion for Quality — A Century of Projects” as it details many of the major projects the company led over the years.
But, more than that, the narrative follows the four generations of the Maas family and their continued successes in this complex business.
As I said earlier, the firm was started by Albert W. and Alvin Maas in 1922, although they were involved with the construction business years before forming the company. The second generation leaders were Earl and Albert Jr., the generation many of Watertown residents will recall well.
That was followed by Robert Maas, Earl’s son, who joined the firm in 1977, and then Anthony Maas, Robert’s son, who joined the firm in 2002.
All four generations of the Maas leadership team have left their mark on the company and their record of excellence continues today.
It would be impossible to list all of the major projects that the company has led, but I will cover a few of them here just to give readers an idea of the scope of work this talented team has undertaken over the years.
Some of them included Brandt Automatic Cashier office at 515-517 S. First St., UW-Madison Carillon Tower, UW chemistry building addition, Turner Hall, Elias Inn, a variety of area post offices, Stevens Point High School, Wisconsin Public Service building in Wausau and, in Watertown, Lincoln, Schurz, Webster, Douglas, Riverside Middle, Northwestern College and Luther Preparatory School, St. Henry, St. Mark’s, St. Bernard’s, Moravian Church, Good Shepherd, St. Luke’s and St. John’s.
In subsequent decades the firm constructed Durant, Vultel, Sealy Mattress, We Energies Service building, many Jefferson and Dodge county projects, Ixonia Bank buildings, Marquardt Village projects, Spuncast, the three auto dealerships in Watertown, Calvary Baptist Church and Watertown Regional Medical Center.
More recently the firm has been busy at the huge Clasen Quality Chocolate local operation with the original building and several additions and a number of other projects in the city, including the Town Square project, which is just getting under way in Watertown’s downtown.
And, if that long list is not enough to whet your appetite, perusing through the book as you have the opportunity is sure to bring back memories of all the projects Maas has been involved with and it really helps to get an understanding of how and why it is one of Watertown’s best-known industries.
Anthony Maas did an exceptional job in publishing this book and the anniversary celebration for the Maas family and the Maas business. He does an excellent job of telling the story of this family business and the key people who make it all happen. And, just as importantly, the color photos of many of the projects are stunning and help to tell the rich heritage this company has.
I know Anthony has been working on this project for over a year now, and seeing it come to fruition has to be gratifying for him. Congratulations on a job well done.
I’ll have a bit more to say on the Maas anniversary next time, but this is long enough for today!
TLS
