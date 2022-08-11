Dear Annie: Nearly 20 years ago, after a tumultuous breakup, I met and married my current wife. I cared for her, but I did not love her as one should love another when entering into marriage.

After the breakup, and, honestly, before, I was lost. I was in my mid-20s and fearful I would never meet someone, get married and have children, and I thought of this commitment as my last opportunity. The relationship was going well until one of her family members shared that my girlfriend, now wife, was questioning my commitment, as I had yet to propose — which I was not ready for but did shortly after, out of fear.

Load comments