Using American Rescue Plan Act funding, the City of Watertown will begin street improvements on East Main Street between First and Market streets today.
During phase one of the project, city employees will place temporary “No Parking” signs along the route on both sides of the curb making motorists aware there is no parking Thursday to Saturday.
In phase two of the project, the city’s paving contractor, Wolf Paving, will have a detour of East Main Street between First and Market Streets early Thursday.
The section of East Main Street and all cross streets with the exceptions of First, Third and Fourth streets will be closed to all traffic until Saturday night.
On Thursday and Friday, Wolf Paving will remove at least 2 1/2 inches of the existing asphalt from both the eastbound and westbound travel lanes. On Saturday, Wolf Paving will hot mix asphalt on both the travel lanes of East Main Street between First and Market streets. Once the work is completed, the detour will be removed Saturday.
During the project’s last phase, the city’s pavement marking contractor, Century Fence, will begin striping double yellow centerlines and marking turn lane lines on East Main Street.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Century Fence will perform the striping of the parking lanes and crosswalks. There will be temporary “No Parking” signs on the eastbound lanes of East Main Street Oct. 4 and westbound lanes of East Main Street on Oct. 5.
Century Fence will finish pavement marking Oct. 5. They may perform this work during the evening hours.
This summer the easterly portion of East Main Street was paved downtown.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.