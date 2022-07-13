Catholic Financial Life Chapter 120 will host a picnic at noon Sunday, July 24, at Riverside Park, Watertown. The picnic will be held in the upper pavilion.

Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass and tableware.

Brats, hot dogs and refreshments will be provided.

There will be a brief meeting, bingo, games and door prizes.

Members are free and guests are $4 each.

Bring items for a small raffle benefiting Ukraine refugees and families in Uvalde, Texas.

For more information, call 920-261-0274.

