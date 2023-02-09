Catholic Financial Chapter, Beaver Dam, donates to The Arc of Dodge County
The check for $500 was presented to Arc members Sue, Amy and Randy Wallintin, Tiffany and Marne Berndobler, Kathy Armstrong, Jan Breitweiser by CF Secretary/Treasurer Bernie Hafenstein.

Catholic Financial Chapter 0048 in Beaver Dam matched $500 in November at a Culvers Fundraiser for The Arc of Dodge County. The check for $500 was presented to Arc members.

