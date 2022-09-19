Dear Dr. Roach: I’m a 71-year-old female with no children, but I did have an ectopic pregnancy at age 43. Other than that, I have had no “female” issues. I was getting a CT scan for my spleen area, when it was discovered I had enlarged pelvic veins in my groin. I don’t have pelvic pain, nor do I have pain with sex, so the only symptoms I have, which may or may not be related, are bloating and some constipation.

I have seen a vascular surgeon and a urogynocologist to ask about this condition, and if I need “treatment” for it. Both were rather vague, saying if I’m not experiencing pain, I should just get it imaged every year. Is that sound advice? Can the veins twist and cause blockage? Can they cause a blood clot? I can’t really get any info on it. — J.F.

