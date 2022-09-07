Dear Dr. Roach: My brother-in-law (age 78) recently developed dementia. Everything after the age of about 20 is gone for him, and he lives in the past, though he does still connect with my sister. For some time now, he has taken a psychopharmaceutical (Zoloft) for PTSD, stemming from earlier experiences. My question is, what is there to do in cases when past trauma(s) may have been erased from memory? Is there still a need to continue the medication? Is there any research on this matter? And, what about afflictions such as schizophrenia or bipolar and anxiety disorders that many presume to be attached to chemical problems in the brain? Do these, too, “disappear” when the memory of earlier life disappears? — U.T.

Answer: That’s an interesting question that I couldn’t find a lot of writing on. I don’t think that past trauma entirely disappears from memory, even in people with dementia. Furthermore, years of learned behaviors due to past trauma, or to mood disorders like anxiety and depression, will not change very easily. Still, in people with very severe dementia, psychiatric medications a person has used should be re-evaluated to see whether they are still needed.

