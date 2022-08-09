MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is offering additional opportunities for business organizations to receive grants to support entrepreneurs and remove barriers to their success.

“Throughout Wisconsin there are wonderful non-profits supporting our state’s entrepreneurs and small business owners with training, technical assistance and more,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “These groups are also working hard to remove barriers many startups face, such as access to capital and education. WEDC wants to ensure that there’s room in our grant programs to support the valued organizations that have a track record of success working with entrepreneurs as well as newer innovative programs that push our entrepreneurship programs forward.”

