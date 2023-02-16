Pictured left to right include: Art on Main coordinators Melissa Lampe and Alison Meschke accepting the title sponsorship check from Maas Brothers Construction representatives Tony Meyers and Nate Salas.
Pictured left to right include: Art on Main coordinators Melissa Lampe, Alison Meschke and Sandra Budewitz accepting a sponsorship check from Chickens Unlimited representatives Claire Petersen, Jerry Hepp, and Tom Godfroy.
WATERTOWN — The Art on Main banner program in downtown Watertown is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
This program provides an avenue for local artists to hand paint custom banners to hang on Main Street lamp posts from May-September.
The banners are then sold at auction to raise funds for downtown projects. The Main Street Program purchases the blank banner canvases and provides them to artists free of charge.
Title sponsoring Art on Main this year is Maas Brothers Construction. Providing a Gold Sponsorship is Chickens Unlimited. Sponsors also include Fort Community Credit Union, Edward Jones — Ron Counsell, Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Jones Auction Service, and the Watertown Arts Council. A limited number of banners remain available for painting.
