Watertown Regional Medical Center recently welcomed Kristine Gay, APNP, to its Juneau Clinic as a primary care and family medicine provider.
Gay is available to see patients of all ages and offers preventative care services, treatment for acute and chronic illness and performs annual wellness exams, sports physicals and DOT medical exams.
She brings more than 12 years of healthcare experience and is board certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners for family practice.
She is familiar with the area, having grown up in Dodge County and having graduated from Columbus High School.
“I am excited for the opportunity to return to Dodge County and care for the people of Juneau and the surrounding communities,” she said. “I enjoy being a nurse practitioner because it gives me the ability to take care of people and provide patients with the education and quality care needed to get them and keep them healthy.”
In addition to the new provider, Watertown Regional Medical Center has announced the Juneau Clinic will be offering expanded hours with convenient early morning and evening appointments available.
“We are excited to welcome Kristine to the Juneau community and are glad we can expand our clinic hours to better serve our patients,” said Karen Lucey, director of Primary Care at Watertown Regional Medical Center. “Her schedule is open and appointments are available starting this month.”
The Juneau Clinic is located at 334 Western Ave, across from the Dodgeland School District. In addition to primary care services, the clinic offers in-house lab tests and x-rays, physical therapy appointments and podiatry services.
