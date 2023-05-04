Watertown Piggly Wiggly holds round up, $3500 donated to Jefferson County Human Services
Pictured left to right: Brian Wohlfeil, Nikole Blomquist, Eliza White-Pentony, Taylor Schultz and Darcy Lalimo.

 Contributed

Watertown Piggly Wiggly recently held a two week round up during Child Abuse Prevention Month. $3500 was donated to the Jefferson County Human Services.

