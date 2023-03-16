The owners of two historic downtown properties, as well as the Watertown Public Library Board of Trustees, were honored recently for the preservation and beautification of their commercial building facades.

Annie Wedl and Linda Kraemer, owners of Draeger’s Floral, were presented with the 2022 William P. Lindborg Award for Historic Preservation for their façade beautification projects at 616 E. Main St. Dan Rahfaldt of Deerfield Properties, owner of 314 E. Madison St., which is home to Wilder’s Plants & More, received the award for Honorable Mention. In addition, the library’s Board of Trustees was presented with a special Certificate of Appreciation for its historically sensitive building renovation and expansion project, which included the preservation of the Carnegie library building.

