Annie Wedl and Linda Kraemer, owners of Draeger’s Floral, 616 E. Main St., were presented with the William P. Lindborg Award for Historic Preservation recently. Pictured from left to right: Jacob Maas, Historic Preservation Commission; Kevin Clifford, Watertown Main Street Program; William Lindborg; Barry Ashenfelter, Historic Preservation Commission; Linda Kraemer and Annie Wedl, Draeger’s Floral; Sandra Budewitz and Melissa Lampe, Watertown Main Street Program; and Mike Trego, Historic Preservation Commission.
Dan Rahfaldt of Deerfield Properties was presented with the William P. Lindborg Award for Historic Preservation Honorable Mention for the restoration of the façade at 314 E. Madison St., now home to Wilder’s Plants & More. Pictured at the award presentation: (First row, left to right) Rahfaldt and William Lindborg; second row) Mike Trego and Jacob Maas, Historic Preservation Commission; (third row) Barry Ashenfelter, Historic Preservation Commission, and Kevin Clifford, Watertown Main Street Program; (fourth row) Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program director and Courtney Saniter, owner of Wilder’s Plants & More.
Members of the Watertown Public Library Board of Trustees were presented with a special William P. Lindborg Award for Historic Preservation Certificate of Appreciation for their outstanding effort to renovate and expand the library while preserving the historical integrity of the original Carnegie library building. Pictured (from left to right) is Jonathan Lampe, library trustee; Barry Ashenfelter, Historic Preservation Commission; Mike Trego, Historic Preservation Commission; Chris Koppes, Board of Trustees president; Jarred Burke, library trustee; Jacob Maas, Historic Preservation Commission; Kevin Clifford, Watertown Main Street Program; Peg Checkai, library director; Kim Rahfaldt, library trustee; and William Lindborg.
The owners of two historic downtown properties, as well as the Watertown Public Library Board of Trustees, were honored recently for the preservation and beautification of their commercial building facades.
Annie Wedl and Linda Kraemer, owners of Draeger’s Floral, were presented with the 2022 William P. Lindborg Award for Historic Preservation for their façade beautification projects at 616 E. Main St. Dan Rahfaldt of Deerfield Properties, owner of 314 E. Madison St., which is home to Wilder’s Plants & More, received the award for Honorable Mention. In addition, the library’s Board of Trustees was presented with a special Certificate of Appreciation for its historically sensitive building renovation and expansion project, which included the preservation of the Carnegie library building.
The Lindborg Award was created in 2020 by the Watertown Historic Preservation & Downtown Design Commission to recognize outstanding efforts to preserve and beautify commercial historic building facades in the community. The award is named in honor of Lindborg, of California, who in 2014 purchased the historic Schempf Bros. Department Store building located at 207-209 E. Main St. in downtown Watertown. He then began a multi-year restoration of the landmark property. Lindborg and members of the commission were on hand to present the awards on Saturday.
For a property to be eligible for consideration, all façade work must be completed within the preceding calendar year and have a minimum investment value of $3,000. The recipients are selected by members of the Historic Preservation Commission.
