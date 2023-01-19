WATERTOWN — Downtown Watertown has a new indoor entertainment option, which was visited by Mayor Emily McFarland and Development Coordinator Mason Becker during a recent Business Retention and Expansion visit.

Rampage, which opened at the end of December is located at 208 S. Third St., offers a “rage room” where customers can select items to destroy in creative ways. Patrons pay a $20 fee to use the room for an hour and pay a set price for each item they choose to smash.

