WATERTOWN — Downtown Watertown has a new indoor entertainment option, which was visited by Mayor Emily McFarland and Development Coordinator Mason Becker during a recent Business Retention and Expansion visit.
Rampage, which opened at the end of December is located at 208 S. Third St., offers a “rage room” where customers can select items to destroy in creative ways. Patrons pay a $20 fee to use the room for an hour and pay a set price for each item they choose to smash.
This is described as an innovative way to relieve stress and have fun. Individuals in groups of up to four can participate during each session. Rampage will also pick up glass and other items from individuals in the community for use in the rage room.
“I was excited to start our 2023 BRE Program with a new small business that is unique and entertaining,” Mayor McFarland said. “2022 was the BRE program’s first year and it provided valuable feedback from our business community that we’ve been implementing, so I’m looking forward to another year of engaging our business community.”
The facility’s owner, Stephanie Pirkel, also plans to offer a neon splatter painting room, where customers will be able to splash paint around under blacklights.
Pirkel says she is excited to contribute to the vibrancy of Watertown’s downtown and noted that new indoor entertainment options are becoming increasingly popular.
“We have many residents who have already been inquiring about bringing friends and family to try out the rage room,” she said. “This will be something teens and young adults will enjoy, and it gives people something different to do when they’re on a date night or going out with friends.”
Pirkel noted that they are working with the site’s landlord, Bruce Loeb, as well as Main Street Watertown, to renovate the exterior of the building and add a metal façade along the roof line.
Those wishing to learn more about Rampage or to donate glass and other items to the business can visit Rampage’s website at rampagewttn.com, or contact Rampage on Facebook.
