A Watertown firm is among those named as recipients of state funding in 2023, according to a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection press release.
Ourganic Farms specializes in fermented products, like sauerkraut, and fresh produce, according to the business’s website.
The award singled out the company for funding to “expand development of sauerkraut and other fermented products,” according to the website.
The Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin program is a competitive grant program designed to strengthen Wisconsin’s agriculture and food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market, and distribute locally grown food products. The grants are intended to provide consumers with access to more Wisconsin-grown food products, including organic fruits and vegetables, hazelnut products, locally grown grain, and other value-added products.
“These grants play an important role in strengthening the tie between Wisconsin’s food producers and consumers, thus ensuring more Wisconsinites can gain access to local foods,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski, in the release. “The awarded companies will have the opportunity to use these funds to expand their operations and improve the local food marketplace across the state.”
The agriculture department received 24 funding requests totaling more than $784,000.
The grant recipients and their planned projects, will split $200,000 in state funding. Other recipients include:
Park Ridge Organics, Fond du LacImprove product branding, enhance farm store customer shopping experience, and launch new wholesale prepackaged product options.
Together Farms, MondoviExpand agritourism efforts and increase marketing to support a new on-farm retail store.
Sullivan Family Farm, ManitowocIncrease production with season extension infrastructure and expand into new wholesale markets.
Rock Ridge Orchard, EdgarImprove apple cold storage capacity to expand Farm to School sales.
Artisan Grain Collaborative, MadisonIncrease awareness and use of Wisconsin-grown and processed grain products.
BFF Kombucha, SpencerProduce, promote, and distribute kombucha mocktails and mixers.
American Hazelnut Company, Gays MillsEnhance processing, update product labels to improve brand integrity and recognition, and diversify product lines.
Graves Family Orchard, BrownsvilleDevelop systems to more efficiently prepare, harvest, and sell fruit.
Bayfield Regional Food Producers Cooperative, WashburnExpand the Bayfield Foods CSA and launch the Bayfield Foods Buying Club.
Since its inception in 2008, 571 applications have been submitted for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants, requesting a total of more than $19.8 million in funding, according to the release.
Of those applications, 112 projects have been funded, totaling more than $2.8 million. Previous grant recipients have generated more than $13.89 million in new local food sales, created and retained more than 406 jobs, and benefited more than 4,800 producers and 4,972 markets.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.