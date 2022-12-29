Watertown Chamber seeks nominations for 2023 awards

The Watertown Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations for two annual awards: Oustanding Customer Service and the Entrepreneurial Progressive, Innovative and Collaborative (EPIC) Award

Winners will be chosen by the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, based upon nominees who best fit the award criteria. Nominees will be announced at the Annual Meeting on Feb. 1. Winners will be announced at the Annual Chamber Celebration on Feb 23, and will be recognized in the Watertown Daily Times, Chamber website and social media. The deadline to submit nominations is Jan. 27.

