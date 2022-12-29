Watertown Chamber seeks nominations for 2023 awards

The Watertown Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations for two annual awards: Oustanding Customer Service and the Entrepreneurial Progressive, Innovative and Collaborative (EPIC) Award
Winners will be chosen by the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, based upon nominees who best fit the award criteria. Nominees will be announced at the Annual Meeting on Feb. 1. Winners will be announced at the Annual Chamber Celebration on Feb 23, and will be recognized in the Watertown Daily Times, Chamber website and social media. The deadline to submit nominations is Jan. 27.
Nominees for the Outstanding Customer Service Award should be front-line workers who provide exemplary customer service by going above and beyond when performing their job function. Nominators should know the person personally.
The EPIC award recognizes a business that contributes to the well-being of the community, demonstrates growth, is innovative and collaborates with other businesses and organization. There will be four EPIC Awards in the following categories:
Non-Profit
Small Business
Medium Business
Large Business.
Nominees for the 2023 awards must be Chamber members. For a list of members and to access the nomination form visit the Chamber’s website at watertownchamber.com. Nomination papers are also available at the Chamber office located at 519 E. Main Street.
