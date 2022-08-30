Deerfield Properties
Representatives of the Main Street Program and Watertown Historic Preservation & Downtown Design Commission are shown as they present a façade grant check to Dan Rahfaldt, owner of Deerfield Properties for his work to refurbish the exterior of 314 E. Madison St. Pictured from left are Annie Wedl, Kevin Clifford, Candy Stramara, Rahfaldt, Ron Counsell and Linda Kraemer.

 Contributed

Building façade improvement efforts in Watertown are continuing this summer as more property and business owners downtown are sprucing up their storefronts.

The Watertown Main Street Program recently awarded grants to four different property owners to offset the cost of their façade improvement projects.

