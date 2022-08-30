Representatives of the Main Street Program and Watertown Historic Preservation & Downtown Design Commission are shown as they present a façade grant check to Dan Rahfaldt, owner of Deerfield Properties for his work to refurbish the exterior of 314 E. Madison St. Pictured from left are Annie Wedl, Kevin Clifford, Candy Stramara, Rahfaldt, Ron Counsell and Linda Kraemer.
Building façade improvement efforts in Watertown are continuing this summer as more property and business owners downtown are sprucing up their storefronts.
The Watertown Main Street Program recently awarded grants to four different property owners to offset the cost of their façade improvement projects.
The Main Street Program raises money for façade grants through a variety of special events. The Main Street Program then invites property owners downtown to apply for grants in March, with project approval occurring in April.
The projects recently assisted with a façade grant include Draeger’s Floral and its extensive tuck-pointing and new windows; Wepco Printing for its repainting and new signs, 314 E. Madison St. owned by Deerfield Properties and home to Wilder’s Plants for window restoration, painting, new front door and exterior lighting; 209 S. Third St. owned by Deerfield Properties for fresh exterior paint, removal of metal awnings and new exterior lighting; and Hometown Pharmacy for a full repainting of the building façade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.