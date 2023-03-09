Receiving this year’s Customer Service Award was Cheryl Meyer with Commonheart Home Health & Hospice. Cheryl has been at the front lines of Commonheart’s Home Health (formerly known as Marquardt Home Health) for over 29 years, according to the Chamber of Commerce media release.
The Tourism Impact Award is given to a person or organization that has contributed to the tourism landscape of the city through an event or program.
This year’s award is dedicated in memory of Augie Tietz for his commitment to the Interurban Trail Project. Augie spent over a decade advocating, planning, and fundraising for the trail, according to the release. Augie’s daughters, Betsy Bright and Heidi Sellnow accepted the award.
The Outstanding Volunteer Award was gifted to Kendall Bocher.
Bocher spent nine years serving on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors also serving on the Executive Committee and the chairperson of the Chamber for many years as well as several committees. During a staffing transition this board member was instrumental in providing additional support for the office staff.
The Watertown Main Street Program presented Peg Checkai with the 2023 Making a Difference on Main Street award.
Peg is best known for her role as director of the Watertown Public Library. She was also the driving force behind the $10 million renovation and expansion of the library, which was completed in January of 2023.
The EPIC Award, which stands for Entrepreneurial, Progressive, Innovative and Collaborative was given to Heroes for Heroes.
EPIC Non-Profit nominees included: Cornerstone of Grace, Heroes for Heroes, Rock River Community Clinic, Unity Project of Watertown, and Yes Watertown.
The main goal of Heroes for Heroes is providing service dogs to past service men/ women, which struggle with PTSD from their deployment time, according to the release.
EPIC small business nominees included: Ava’s A Posh Boutique, Chandler House Bakery, Mullens Dairy, Pine Hill Farm, Project Fitness, The Health Nut and Total Waste Solutions.
The winner of the EPIC Small Business Award category was Chandler House Bakery.
EPIC — medium business nominees included: Berres Brothers and Maas Brothers Construction.
The winner of the EPIC Medium Business Award was Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters.
EPIC — large business nominees included: Clasen Quality Chocolate, Fisher Barton, Glory Global Solutions, Illuminus, Johnsonville Foods, Kwik Trip Inc. Metaltex and Wis-pak.
The winner of the EPIC Large Business Award was Clasen Quality Chocolate.
