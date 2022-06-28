FORT ATKINSON — Vance & Russell Law Offices S.C. of Fort Atkinson has added Attorney Taylor Lovett and Attorney Justin Brewer to our Fort Atkinson office as Associate Attorneys. Lovett and Brewer are graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School and both looking forward to beginning their law careers by serving the Fort Atkinson community with emphasis on estate planning, family law, business law and civil litigation services.
Vance and Russell Law Offices is expanding its attorney staff at its Fort Atkinson location with the addition. “Fort Atkinson is a unique community who deserves quality local legal representation. We made the easy decision to expand our staff in this community for just that” said Attorney Nathan Russell, owner and managing attorney of Vance and Russell Law Offices and Russell Law Offices.
Russell Law Offices S.C. is located in Brodhead, Cuba City, Darlington, Dodgeville, Fort Atkinson and Shullsburg. With multiple attorneys on staff, Russell Law Offices, S.C. practices in a wide array of legal areas including criminal defense, family law, agriculture law, estate planning, wills, trusts, powers of attorney, probate, creditor law and collections, business law, personal injury, real estate and elder law and guardianship.
