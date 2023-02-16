TT’s Timeout, Lake Mills, business owner celebrates 25 years of business

Tina Schuenke started out wanting to build a business with a family-friendly atmosphere.
Looking back since she signed the ownership papers for the bar and grill on Jan. 6, 1998, she said she has done just that.
“The love and support I felt over the last 25 years is undescribable really,” Schuenke said.
There are many more highs than there are lows, she said.
The friends she made over the years have turned into her family, Schuenke said.
“Many many laughs, tears and stories have been shared here (TT’s Timeout) as well,” she said.
TT’s Timeout has participated in the Relay for Life which has raised over a quarter of a million dollars to fund cancer research, Schuenke said.
A high time in her career includes serving numerous different organizations steak and shrimp dinners to give back to her community, she said.
A challenge for her like many other business owners included the restaurant closing because of Covid-19.
“Even during those nine weeks of shutdown my regular's, family and friends came through with immense support, always making sure I would make it through the shutdown so they could come back to their hometown bar,” Schuenke said.
Having great employees has made things easier for her.
“There is more family here than I could ever describe,” she said.
