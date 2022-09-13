LAKE MILLS — Topel’s Towing and Repair is holding an open house at its new building at its original location at 1110 S. Main St., Lake Mills and the public is invited.

The event is Sept. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with a local musician, food, ice cream, beverages and our OkTopelFest Celebration will be from 4-9 p.m. with a polka band, food, tours and giveaways.

Load comments